VIDEO: Upcoming Jazz Concert: The 8-Bit Big Band is Coming to D.C. Soon

In this collaboration with The Guide, multimedia staffer Briana Sparacino (COL ’25) reports on an exciting jazz concert coming to Washington, D.C., on March 25, 2022. Conductor Charlie Rosen, a 2021 Tony Award winner and 2022 Grammy nominee, will lead the 8-Bit Big Band as they play music from popular contemporary video games. Watch to learn more about the upcoming concert and ways students can purchase tickets at a discount.

Video Transcript

On March 25 at 8 p.m., the 8-Bit Big Band is coming to Washington, D.C., live at the Howard Theatre!

Featuring music from video games such as Super Mario, Zelda, Final Fantasy, and much more.

Conducted by Charlie Rosen, 2021 Tony Award winner and 2022 Grammy nominee.

Visit www.ticketweb.com and search for the 8-Bit Big Band to purchase tickets!

Use code “8bitstudent” for 25% off.