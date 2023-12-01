VIEWPOINT: Cultivate Comfort in Discourse

In the weeks since the latest flare in conflict between Israel and Hamas began, communities across the country have continued to become more politically polarized. Deep-rooted political cries and a tenuous House Speaker’s race that have left many feeling deeply dissatisfied only further contribute to this increased divide.

Such tensions have certainly hit close to home for the Georgetown community, as evidenced by the demonstrations in Red Square and in the heated exchanges between students in classes and on social media.

At the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service (GU Politics), we believe this does not have to be the reality on campus. As the Undergraduate Chair of the GU Politics Student Advisory Board, I know firsthand from my engagement with the Institute that, if taken advantage of, it has the potential to help students work meaningfully with one another to bridge divides.

Our mission is to help prepare young people to go into public service. We know how diverse Hoyas are — in background and in thought — and we hope to cultivate an environment in which all members of the community feel safe and comfortable to share their beliefs.

While public service is widely regarded as being beneficial to American society, we think politics can be, too. GU Politics’ broad range of programming provides an opportunity for everyone to get involved in essential civil discourse. This type of open-minded communication is a prerequisite to strategizing bipartisan policies and reducing political polarization.

Through our nonpartisan, student-led publication On the Record, we welcome diverse perspectives from all Hoyas to promote a better understanding of politics and contribute to the political conversation in Washington, D.C., and beyond. The Fly, our student-led podcast that seeks to pull back the curtain on D.C., conducts interviews with political insiders from a range of backgrounds who have virtually seen and done it all.

In addition to student-led initiatives, we also host a variety of speaker forums. This semester alone, we invited Former Vice President Mike Pence, Former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). Our semesterly Fellows Program also features six leaders from an array of fields in the political arena — from major media outlets to the White House — who host weekly discussion groups and give students a unique look into the inner functions of the District. By inviting speakers from diverse backgrounds to campus, we hope that students will open themselves up to all that these events can offer.

We recognize that programming alone does not solve the problem of polarization. Still, we believe it creates spaces that cultivate students’ interpersonal skills and promote political engagement.

As a kid from North Dakota, I never could have imagined engaging with politics in the way I do now. Growing up, commentators on TV and legislators on Capitol Hill always felt so far and distant. I was also surrounded by people I looked and thought differently from, so I inevitably learned to understand how to get along with others — even if that meant endless debates with my friends.

Engaging with GU Politics has given me the opportunity to interact with politics in a meaningful way, with a central benefit of this engagement being an improvement in my communication skills. I consider my words with care as I casually converse with peers and fellows in the GU Politics Living Room. A space where members of the entire community can come and enjoy a warm atmosphere and good political vibes, the Living Room is one of the bedrocks of GU Politics. I often spend time there doing homework and watching CNN. I encourage all members of the Georgetown community to take advantage of this space and join us for an afternoon.

These efforts — whether they take the form of planned programming or impromptu conversations — are why we at GU Politics believe that politics can be a good thing, too. There is certainly plenty of work left to be done, but we remain optimistic that GU Politics is, and will continue to be, a beacon for inclusivity and civil discourse. We just ask that you engage with us.

Aryaman Sharma is a senior in the School of Foreign Service.