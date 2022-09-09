VIEWPOINT: Fight For Accessible Housing

I’ve never had to fight this hard for my basic needs to be met.

On legal paper, Georgetown University’s “i’s” and “t’s” are appropriately dotted and crossed. Despite broken cobblestone streets, malfunctioning elevators and lack of disability transportation systems, Georgetown still pats itself on the back for being minimally compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

At a university that prides itself on “cura personalis,” the words “minimally compliant” are a badge of shame. Georgetown needs to rectify its inherently flawed medical housing process and meal plan reduction process.

I was born with arthrogryposis in my lower extremities, a condition that forces my affected joints to be stuck in abnormal positions. My parents were told by three doctors that I would never be able to walk. However, as a result of numerous surgeries and ongoing physical therapy, I am able to walk short distances with orthotics.

In Fall 2021, after a few weeks of living in Copley Hall medical housing, it was clear that the steep downhill walk to Leo J. O’Donovan’s (Leo’s) — the only dining hall on campus — was extremely inaccessible. Because I was paying full price for a meal plan I couldn’t fully utilize, I applied for a meal plan reduction. My physician, who herself graduated from Georgetown’s School of Medicine, submitted a doctor’s note explaining why the walk to Leo’s was inaccessible. The committee denied my request, writing in an email Oct. 25 that I could see “if a friend wants to bring food back” to me, and that there is “an elevator at [Leo’s] to remove steps.” My concerns weren’t understood. They were conveniently interpreted to the committee’s own will.

In an attempt to remedy this situation, I scheduled a Zoom call Nov. 5 with Erika Cohen-Derr, assistant vice president of student affairs. She told me nothing could be done about my meal plan. No one knows what it’s like to live in my body better than I do, but my physician is a close second, with years of expert training in treating patients with my diagnosis. The meal plans committee decided they knew better than both of us.

When I filed for medical housing for the 2022-23 academic year, I requested an on-campus apartment so that I could prepare and store my own food. I submitted my documentation well before the Feb. 11, 2022 first consideration deadline for returning students but my updated physician’s note arrived a couple weeks after the deadline, and my medical housing was pushed to second consideration. Second consideration applicants are notified of their housing placements in mid-July, after all other students select on-campus housing.

On March 18, the medical housing committee informed me they could support my requests for a centrally located apartment, private bathroom, location close to elevators and laundry facilities, unlofted beds and the ability to choose my roommates. On June 27, however, they told me that all apartments had been given away. My remaining options were Pedro Arrupe, S.J., Hall, which is not centrally located, or Village C West, which has neither a laundry facility nor enough space to unloft my bed.

After several fruitless email exchanges with Joseph Fisher, executive director of the academic resource center, and Krista Haxton, director of housing operations, Fisher told me that my only remaining course of action was to file a formal appeal to Dr. Jeanne Lord, interim vice president for student affairs. I submitted an appeal and additional medical documentation supporting my need for a centrally located apartment. Lord was surprisingly understanding; during our call, she said she would speak to the Academic Resource Center to help resolve my situation. Two days later, she emailed me saying she was denying my appeal because medical housing had provided “reasonable accommodations that appropriately meet [my] documented needs.”

On Aug. 13, 2022, four days before my move-in, I got another email from Haxton, letting me know that a suite in Ida Ryan Hall had opened up. Although it wasn’t an apartment, I was happy to be assigned something accessible. Still, there was something darkly laughable about why I’d gotten it: the group that was originally in this dorm had decided to live in another building. The deciding factor in securing accessible housing wasn’t my medical documents or persistent emails. It was luck.

A system that gives any student requiring medical housing the “leftovers” is fundamentally defective. Housing for all medical applicants should be deliberately reserved before the rest of the student body selects their residences in the spring. For seniors, losing their dorm preference is an inconvenience. For disabled students, it means losing the ability to live independently on campus.

Georgetown remains minimally ADA compliant, yet students with disabilities face anxiety and neglect in their efforts to receive basic accommodations. The system designed to help students like me isn’t restricted by lack of resources or malice. It’s limited by something infinitely more dangerous: apathy.

Shreya Dudeja is a sophomore in the School of Health.

The Hoya has independently verified the claims made in this piece by obtaining all quoted emails and validating all cited meetings.