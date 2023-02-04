VIEWPOINT: Stamp Out Gun Extremism

CW: This article discusses instances of gun violence. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources.

On Jan. 21, a gunman shot and killed 10 people during a Lunar New Year celebration. On Jan. 23, seven people were shot and killed at a mushroom farm. More shootings were carried out at a high school Jan. 23 and a convenience store Jan. 24. Between this year’s 54 mass shootings and uncountable instances of community violence and suicide, guns have already killed 3,936 people in 2023 as of Feb. 3.

And yet, on Jan. 24, Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) sent two non-Georgetown University students to table in Red Square with signs reading “Print Guns, Not Money” and “Come and Take It.” These inflammatory messages, brandished in the wake of an increase in gun violence, are an especially ghoulish reminder that gun extremists value their weapons over human lives.

Gun extremism, however, is on the losing side of history, both within and outside of Georgetown’s gates.

As the former political affairs director of March for Our Lives Georgetown, I can say that we are absolutely horrified by the bloodshed of the past few days. We acknowledge the emotional toll that these shootings have taken, especially on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, and stand with them in grief and rage. As this campus’ chapter of the national, youth-led gun violence prevention group March for Our Lives, we want to serve as a resource for all of those struggling with the traumatic effects of gun violence as well as allies in the movement to build a peaceful country.

With this in mind, the presence of YAL on this campus unequivocally deepened the pain of the student body with its feeble attempt to entrench not only the ownership but more significantly, the glorification of tools of mass violence. The tone-deaf manner in which YAL promoted its extreme message in the aftermath of a multitude of mass shootings is staggering. Even outside of the events of the past few weeks, college campuses specifically have been the sites of horrific gun violence. They house a generation of students who grew up with lockdown drills and news of countless school shootings, living in fear that their community would be next.

The fact that the YAL tablers were not affiliated with Georgetown speaks volumes: Their embrace of extremist ideology is not shared by those on this campus and is antithetical to the lived experiences of many college students.

As a member of March for Our Lives, I want to be clear: There is a difference between what YAL represented this week and the viewpoints of countless responsible gun owners across this country.

For example, a recent study by Tufts University School of Medicine researchers and 97Percent, an organization dedicated to finding common ground on gun reform, found that 72.9% of gun owners support universal background checks, 78% support prohibiting the purchase of a gun by those convicted of domestic violence and 63.8% support requiring a permit for concealed carry.

I myself have collaborated with gun owner advocates who were members of Giffords Gun Owners for Safety, a group of gun owners who organize for stronger gun laws. Gun safety is an incredibly popular topic for both gun owners and non-gun owners, and YAL’s extremist position is out of touch with the majority of the American people.

Our campus and our country are hurting, and we are in desperate need of change. I want to motivate all who are reading this to join March for Our Lives Georgetown as we continue to advocate and educate for gun safety. As college students, we come to Georgetown with perspectives from all across the country. In turn, I want to implore you to organize for change in your hometowns.

There are scores of grassroots organizations working to create change at state and local levels, which in my home state include the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence and the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute. Many of the most recent victories of the gun violence prevention movement have been won in state governments, and state-level organizing is a critical way for activists to leave an impact.

Finally, write to and call your representatives to encourage them to take action on gun reform. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant federal gun reform law passed in almost 30 years, came about because citizens like us pressed legislators for change. We have moved the needle once, and we can do it again.

YAL came to our campus thinking that they could spread harmful rhetoric on guns to the student body. It is up to us to prove them wrong by organizing, educating and building a country free from gun violence.

Ari Kane is a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Resources: On-campus resources include Health Education Services (202-687-8949) and Counseling and Psychiatric Service (202-687-6985). Additional off-campus resources include the Crisis Text Line (text 741741). The March For Our Lives website also includes links to other mental health resources.