Visit Das Ethiopian, Michelin’s 2021 Bib Gourmand Winner 

★★★★★

If you’re looking for an authentic Ethiopian dining experience, look no further than Das Ethiopian in Georgetown. Located on the corner of 28th and M St., the warm, inviting atmosphere sets the tone for an unforgettable meal.

The menu offers a wide variety of Ethiopian dishes, and I was impressed by the range of vegetarian and meat options. When ordering, I was given the option of receiving my meal house-style, where dishes are served together on a large piece of injera — a spongy Ethiopian sourdough flatbread — or receiving each dish individually, in a more traditional American style. I chose house-style and was not disappointed.

I decided to start with the sambusas, which are crispy pastry shells filled with spicy lentils. They were absolutely delicious, and the dipping sauce that accompanied them was the perfect balance of tangy and sweet.

For my main course, I ordered the combination vegetarian entree sampler, which included a variety of dishes served on injera. The platter was beautifully presented and included dishes such as tikil gomen (cabbage with carrots in sauce), kik alicha (split peas) and gomen (collard greens). Each dish had a unique flavor profile that perfectly complemented the others.

Alongside my main course, I ordered the house salad, which was an exciting mix of beets, string beans, onions and bell peppers in a lemon and olive oil dressing served on injera. Every flavor melted in my mouth in a tasty combination of vegetables and spices. I had never eaten a salad without silverware before, so every bite was a thrilling and novel experience.

The injera was the perfect accompaniment to the meal, and I loved how I could use it to scoop up every bit of the different dishes I ordered. It was light and airy, with a subtle sourness that added to the overall flavor of the meal. The portions were generous, and I was impressed by how much food I got for the price.

The highlight of my meal, however, was the doro wot, a spicy chicken dish that is a staple of Ethiopian cuisine. The chicken was plated in the middle of injera and was tender and flavorful, the spices perfectly balanced. The dish was served with a boiled egg and a red pepper sauce, and it was so good that I ended up ordering another portion to take home with me.

What really sets Das Ethiopian apart is the quality of its service. The staff is incredibly welcoming and attentive, and they are more than happy to guide you through the menu if you’re new to Ethiopian cuisine. My waitress brought me numerous additional servings of injera throughout the evening, ensuring I would not leave hungry.

In 2021, Das Ethiopian made Michelin’s D.C. list of Bib Gourmand winners. The Bib Gourmand, a lesser-known Michelin distinction, recognizes restaurants that offer a three-course meal at a reasonable price. While there is no set algorithm for what makes a Bib Gourmand winner, they usually offer a simpler style of cooking than Michelin star winners. Michelin called Das Ethiopian “a haven of soothing colors and lush fabrics.”

Whether you’re looking for a unique dining experience or just want to try something new, Das Ethiopian is a must-visit. The food is delicious, the service is exceptional and the atmosphere is warm and inviting. It’s no wonder that this restaurant has quickly become a local favorite.