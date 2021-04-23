We Read the 200-Page Graduate Cultural Climate Survey. Here Are Our Takeaways.

Georgetown University released the results from its first cultural climate survey last week, providing an assessment of students’ experiences with diversity and inclusion within the university’s graduate programs.

The survey, which took place between Feb. 24, 2020, and March 24, 2020, included questions about institutional diversity, sense of belonging, representation of marginalized groups and satisfaction with university action and responsiveness. The results of the survey are divided into categories for undergraduate and graduate or professional programs. For coverage of The Hoya’s takeaways about the undergraduate student experience, please reference this article.

The response rate for graduates was 33%, with 3,064 students submitting valid survey responses. The findings were compared with results provided by the National Institute for Transformation and Equity, the organization that developed the questionnaire Georgetown’s survey was based on.

Here’s what you should know about the results.

Cultural Relevance:

The survey results showed that a greater number of white students believed there were significant opportunities to learn and engage with people from their cultural communities than other demographic groups.

Of the graduate students surveyed, 48.3% agreed that there were enough opportunities for them to network with people from their cultural communities. About 53.6% of White students agreed with this statement, followed by 51.2% of international students, 41.6% of Black/African American students, 37.2% of Hispanic/Latinx students, 32.8% of Asian students and 21.1% of multiracial students.

Of the graduate students surveyed, 40.3% believed that there were enough opportunities to learn about important issues pertaining to their cultural communities. About 44.8% of White students agreed with this statement, followed by 42.9% of international students, 33.1% of Hispanic/Latinx students, 29.8% of Asian students, 27.9% of Black/African American students and 25.7% of multiracial students.



Cultural Responsiveness:

The survey evaluated cultural responsiveness by asking students about the degree to which campus environments responded to the needs of and provided support for students of different identities.

About 75.7% of Hispanic/Latinx graduate students agreed or strongly agreed that people in their graduate school supported each other, compared to 75.4% of White students, 72% of multiracial students, 67.7% of international students, 67.4% of Asian students and 58.1% of Black/African American students.

Graduate School Experience:

According to the survey results, White and Hispanic/Latinx students were more likely to report feeling a sense of belonging and overall satisfaction in their graduate school experience than other demographic groups.

Of the graduate students surveyed, 57.4% felt like they were part of the community in their graduate school. Of the White students surveyed, 60.7% agreed with this statement, followed by 60.4% of Hispanic/Latinx students, 59.2% of international students, 55.6% of Asian students, 37.9% of Black/African American students and 36.8% of multiracial students.

About 71.3% of graduate students reported that they were satisfied with their graduate school experiences. Of the White students surveyed, 75.5% agreed with this statement, followed by 70.4% of Hispanic/Latinx students, 69.9% of multiracial students, 68.8% of international students, 65.6% of Asian students and 57.9% of Black/African American students.



Institutional Diversity:

About 3.9% of graduate students reported that they often experienced discrimination because of their identity on campus.

Of the Black/African American students surveyed, 8% agreed with this statement, followed by 7.8% of multiracial students, 6.2% of Asian students, 4.7% of international students, 2.5% of White students and 2.2% of Hispanic/Latinx students.

About 30.2% of graduate students agreed that the university effectively responded to incidents of bias.

Of the international students surveyed, 41.8% agreed with this statement, followed by 31% of Asian students, 28.6% of White students, 27.4% of Hispanic/Latinx students, 17% of Black/African American students and 10.3% of multiracial students.

Culturally Responsive Support Systems:

The survey evaluated graduate students’ experiences with faculty, staff and administrators’ effectiveness at providing holistic, proactive and humanized support. Black/African American students reported a statistically significant lower rate of interacting with faculty who often or always effectively provided support to students.

About 33.9% of all graduate students responded that Georgetown faculty or staff often or always did something that demonstrated that they care about students. About 35.5% of White students agreed with these statements, in comparison to 32.9% of Asian students, 28.6% of multiracial students, 28.0% of Hispanic/Latinx students and 17.5% of Black/African American students.



Culturally Relevant and Responsive Pedagogy:

About 37.4% of all graduate and professional students highlighted that in the last year their instructors often or always included readings in their syllabus from authors who represent diverse communities.

About 42.2% of White students agreed with these statements, in comparison to 36% of international students, 35.8% of Asian students, 33.9% of Hispanic/Latinx students, 20.3% of multiracial students and 18.7% of Black/African American students.

Engagement with Diversity:

About 42.6% of overall graduate and professional students agreed or strongly agreed that Georgetown faculty were skilled at facilitating conversations about inequality.