Wedding Party Hit in Latest String of Georgetown Eggings

Before he arrived in Georgetown last weekend for his Sept. 18 wedding in Dahlgren Chapel, Tim Huether (COL ’10, LAW ’17) already knew about the eggings that had been taking place in the neighborhood.

So when Huether, two of his groomsmen and his sister, were egged repeatedly on the eve of his wedding while they were having a drink outside Martin’s Tavern on Wisconsin Avenue, he was shocked it happened to him.

Since Sept. 10, The Hoya has confirmed at least nine more separate egging incidents in and around the Georgetown neighborhood.

Huether said that around 10:15 p.m. that night, someone in a black car threw an egg at the group, the shell landing in between his feet.

“A little piece of eggshell ended up on my lap,” Huether said in a phone interview with The Hoya.

The same car returned about 15 minutes later, throwing another egg at the group. By the time the car returned for a third time, Huether had left, but his friends told him the perpetrator again threw an egg at them. In one of those incidents, an egg splattered all over one of his groomsmen’s jackets, Huether said.

Martin’s Tavern was unable to provide The Hoya with security footage by the time of publication.

This incident is not the only one that has occurred since The Hoya last reported on six separate eggings in the neighborhood. Since Sept. 10, The Hoya has confirmed at least nine more egging incidents in and around the Georgetown neighborhood, including one that took place before Sept. 10. Georgetown University students and other community members have been the targets of these attacks.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 13, Galen Vandergriff and his wife, residents of the nearby McLean Gardens neighborhood, were walking on Reno Road when someone in a black car threw an egg at them. The egger missed, according to Vandergriff.

“It’s a little upsetting. You’re just out for an evening stroll, and somebody is trying to ruin your evening,” Vandergriff said in a phone interview with The Hoya. “It’s cowardly.”

About 45 minutes later, someone threw an egg at Ravi Mistry (MBA ’23), narrowly missing his face. Mistry was walking by the Russian Embassy on Wisconsin Avenue. The perpetrator threw the egg from a black car, Mistry told The Hoya in a phone interview.

Mistry called the nonemergency police line to notify authorities of what happened.

On Sept. 14, Julie Chung, a first-year law student at American University, was walking with her boyfriend Katin Perez (GRD ’23) across Key Bridge at around 10 p.m. when she said she was egged by someone in a red car.

“I was very confused,” Chung said in a phone interview with The Hoya. “I was like, ‘What? What’s happening? What did I just get hit with?’ And I was looking at it, and I could see the egg shell on the floor. I was like, ‘Oh my god. I got hit by an egg.’”

The egg hit Chung’s arm with enough force that, when it cracked on her, the shell drew blood, she said.

A moment later, the unidentified perpetrator threw an egg at another couple on the bridge, according to Chung, who then decided to call the nonemergency police line to notify authorities of what happened.

Later that night, a group of Georgetown undergraduates were egged outside the CVS on Wisconsin Avenue, according to Alexander Gough (COL ’23), who got hit in the chest with a raw egg.

Gough also reported seeing a red car. This matches the vehicle description provided by the egging victims of early September.

Anyone who is a victim of an egging should report the incident to the Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD) or the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), according to a university spokesperson, who added that GUPD is not actively investigating the eggings.

“The university constantly monitors the safety of its campuses and surrounding neighborhoods,” the university spokesperson wrote in an email to The Hoya. “We do take these reports very seriously.”

MPD is not currently investigating any eggings as no victims have filed reports, according to Sean Hickman, MPD officer.

“There have been no reports located in reference to egging offenses,” Hickman wrote in an email to The Hoya. “Unfortunately, if there has not been a report filed then there is no victim or offense to investigate.”

Going up and down the same street is an intentionally brazen choice, according to Huether.

“It’s the Joker mindset of just sowing chaos,” Huether said.