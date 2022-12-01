WELLNESS PERSONALIS | Group Fitness at Yates

Hi, Hoyas! Welcome back to Wellness Personalis. This week, I’ll cover group fitness classes at Yates Field House.

Yates offers semester-long unlimited passes and 10-class and single-class passes for its group fitness sessions, which encompass cardio, mind, and strength based activities. This variety also indulges those who enjoy making exercise interesting and mentally invigorating!

During my first month here, I tried “Power Yoga.” I had attempted some online yoga classes during the pandemic, but I never attended an in-person practice. I found it a challenging class that lengthened my limbs and allowed me a reprieve from my mind’s constant chatter, except for the moment when my leg fell asleep in a crescent lunge. After that first class, the Hilltop became more noticeably steep, to say the least.

Despite my muscle soreness, I ventured back to Studio A week after week, challenging myself to improve each time. Each movement has rewarded me with unparalleled steadiness in body and mind. Carolene Fouty (COL ’23) — a yoga instructor at Georgetown University — created both a top-tier playlist and a supportive environment in which I could hold my first crow pose!

I set expectations for each class and analyze the limits to which my mind tries to confine my body — and the actual limits of my yoga practice as determined by my flexibility and strength. Oftentimes, the limits that my mind imposes underestimate my actual ability in yoga, and this class helps me to reconcile my mind with my actual ability. Even more, Fouty and her class have helped me feel encouraged enough to seek my own certification in teaching yoga!

However, maybe a different class catches your eye instead of “Power Yoga”; Studio A also houses “Barre,” “Beginner Yoga,” “Yoga Flow” and more!

“Barre” fuses yoga, Pilates, strength training and ballet to ensure not only posture and flexibility improvement but also an overall increase in strength. Former dancers might especially appreciate its nod to ballet.

“Beginner Yoga” offers the chance to instill the foundations and philosophy of yoga in students new to the practice. Thus, these students can fully appreciate the rich history yoga possesses and discern their connection to the practice. Taking this class enables students to level up their skills as they feel comfortable.

“Yoga Flow” centers on mindfulness and alignment. “Power Yoga,” on the other hand, energizes and resets the mind, body and breath. This class allows attendees to take a break from the hustle and bustle of work, so they can later focus more efficiently on the work Georgetown requires.

Unfortunately, Yates has suspended Spinning classes since the pandemic — but they should bring those classes back! In the meantime, if you want to try a spin class, places like SoulCycle offer student-discounted class packs and memberships.

The Georgetown area also has more yoga options like CorePower Yoga. Its classes vary greatly in difficulty — and heat level. Over break, I tried its free week of unlimited classes. I missed my precious “Power Yoga,” of course, but CorePower offered me a different and fun flow. It even has a “Heated Candlelight Flow” class for those who miss having candles in their dorms!

One cannot go wrong with any of these group fitness offerings; part of the experience is the sampling of the smorgasbord. If you’re unsure about the monetary commitment, I encourage you to try a free class during the first week of each semester or on one of the trial dates you can find on the group fitness schedule.

Sophia Williams is a first-year in the College. Wellness Personalis will appear online and in print every other week.