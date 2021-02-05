WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Georgetown Keeps It Close, But Not Close Enough Against Marquette

Despite rallying in the final minutes of the game, Georgetown women’s basketball came up short on the scoreboard, losing 48-55 to Marquette at McDonough Arena on Feb. 3.

After losing each of its previous six games, including a tough 40-72 loss at Marquette on Jan. 20, the Hoyas (1-8, 1-8 Big East) were eager to score a win against the Golden Eagles (12-2, 9-1 Big East), who are ranked second in the Big East.

Georgetown seemed determined not to repeat its 32-point loss from two weeks ago as it raced to a 9-4 lead against Marquette late in the first quarter.

The tide quickly turned, however. Marquette finished the half on a 20-11 run, going into the locker room up 24-20 off of ten points by sophomore guard Jordan King.

The Hoyas, on the other hand, finished the half with zero points in the final two minutes. They continued their scoreless patch until 5:23 in the third quarter, with the Golden Eagles leading 31-22.

“That has probably been our Achilles heel all season — not being able to manufacture points at crucial times,” Georgetown women’s basketball head coach James Howard said in a post-game press conference. “We’ve really been working on helping our guards read defenses a little better and be able to call the right set and get the ball to the right people, and we have to finish.”

At one point in the third quarter, Marquette went up by 14 points, their largest lead of the game. Georgetown, determined to prevent Marquette from scoring higher, cut the lead to 10 points heading into the fourth.

Falling behind 50-38 early in the last quarter, Georgetown fought back. The Hoyas went on a 10-3 tear to cut their deficit to five, making the score 48-53 with just over 90 seconds left in the game.

With the Golden Eagles reeling, the Hoyas had a chance to trim the lead even further. They were unable to grab defensive rebounds, however, to kickstart fast-break sequences. Instead, Georgetown conceded numerous offensive rebounds and second-chance points to Marquette’s forwards.

Marquette finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points, compared to Georgetown’s mere four and four, respectively.

The rebounding and second-chance point deficits put the game out of reach for Georgetown in the closing moments of the game, according to Howard.

“Our guards can’t leak out; they can’t be on the perimeter. They have to get in the paint; they have to make contact. That’s the physical side when you play a team like Marquette that pounces the glass,” Howard said. “And that’s where I think the game really was won — off of those second-chance points.”

Georgetown turned the ball over 16 times — six more times than their opponent — but Howard hopes to use those statistics as an opportunity to improve in the future.

“If we can get our freshmen guards to make smarter decisions, they’ve got a bright future because they have three years left,” Howard said. “If they continue to learn and fight, I think it will really help us with the other kids that we’re adding in the future.”

Georgetown junior forward Jillian Archer, graduate transfer Milan Bolden-Morris and freshman guard Kelsey Ransom each finished the game with nine points, and sophomore forward Graceann Bennett had a season-high 12 points. These performances were some of the most notable from the Hoyas.

For Marquette, King finished with 17 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, and senior guard Selena Lott finished with six rebounds and a game-high seven assists, along with two points.

The Hoyas will remain in the District for a matchup against the Providence Friars (3-5, 5-8 Big East) on Saturday.