WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | GU Falls to Marquette 49-66

The Georgetown women’s basketball team fell 66-49 to the Marquette Golden Eagles on Feb. 4 following a narrow win over Xavier on Jan. 31.

Despite an impressive 23-point performance by junior guard Kelsey Ransom, the Hoyas (12-12, 5-10 Big East) ultimately failed to respond to large scoring runs by the Golden Eagles’ (15-8, 8-6 Big East) offense anchored by guard Jordan King, who scored 23 points of her own at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

The Hoyas are 4-26 all-time against the Golden Eagles, losing their last 12 contests against them. Earlier this season, the Eagles defeated the Hoyas at McDonough Arena on Dec. 2 with a 78-57 win.

Marquette established a dominant lead early on, with only one lead change throughout the entire match. Junior forward Jada Claude scored the first points of the game off of a jumper, but the Hoyas quickly lost this lead, outrebounded by the Golden Eagles’ 40-34. Georgetown shot 37.3% from the field, in comparison to Marquette’s 41.9%.

Ransom played an integral role in the Hoya offense, being the only Hoya to post double figures points compared to three Golden Eagles who did so. This season, Ransom has led the team in nearly every category — points, rebounds and steals per game — and she continued to do so against Marquette, recording 7 rebounds and 1 steal. The next highest scorers were senior forward Graceann Bennett and first-year guard Kennedy Fauntleroy, with 6 points each.

The Hoyas and Golden Eagles were locked neck and neck for the first three minutes of the game. Each team had a response to the other’s drives until Marquette staged a 10-0 run. Despite the momentum favoring Marquette, Ransom’s 9 points in the first quarter kept the Hoyas in the game as they trailed 18-11.

Marquette extended its run during the first three minutes of the second quarter, scoring 6 more unanswered points. Georgetown’s Fauntleroy scored two jumpers to cut Marquette’s lead to 11 points, but it was not enough to stop the Golden Eagles.

Marquette continued to build its lead up to 17 points and held Ransom to only 2 points in the second quarter. Bennett scored a pair of putbacks in the final minutes of the quarter to cut the lead to 13 points at the half with the Hoyas trailing 36-23.

Marquette continued its strong performance throughout the third quarter, building its lead up to 18 points early in the quarter. The Hoyas responded with 5 quick points, cutting the lead to 13 and forcing Marquette to call a timeout.

After the timeout, the Golden Eagles came roaring back and extended the lead to 23 points at the end of the third quarter. Marquette outscored Georgetown by 10 points, making it difficult for the Hoyas to mount a sufficient comeback.

The Hoyas found some momentum during the fourth quarter, outscoring the Golden Eagles 13-7. Ransom put up 8 points, but Georgetown’s efforts were not enough to respond to the dominant lead that Marquette established, finishing the game 49-66.

The Hoyas are now 5-10 in Big East play and sit in eighth place in the conference. They went on to fall 53-82 to No. 15 Villanova (21-4, 12-2 Big East), a tough conference opponent ranked second in the Big East, Feb. 8 in McDonough Arena. The match-up marked Georgetown women’s basketball’s annual Play4Kay Game to raise awareness for breast cancer research in honor of Hall of Fame Coach Kay Yow, who spent 38 years as a college women’s basketball head coach. The initiative has been adopted by over 500 schools nationwide since Coach Yow’s death in 2009.

Georgetown will next face No. 4 UConn Huskies (21-3, 13-0 Big East), who are currently leading the Big East conference, at Washington, D.C.’s Entertainment & Sports Arena on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The Hoyas last faced the Huskies on Jan. 15, where they lost 50-65 against the powerhouse program.