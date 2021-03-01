WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Come Up Short in Overtime at Seton Hall

The Georgetown women’s basketball team fought its way back from an early deficit and a fourth quarter mired in fouls but eventually fell 79-72 to Seton Hall University in overtime at Walsh Gymnasium on Feb. 18.

The defeat by the Seton Hall Pirates (10-6, 8-5 Big East) marks the Hoyas’ (1-12, 1-12 Big East) 11th straight loss.

Georgetown started out cold, turning the ball over four times before sophomore forward Graceann Bennett got things going with a layup at the 6:46 mark.

On the defensive end, the Hoyas struggled to contain Seton Hall’s drive-and-kick playing style and got into foul trouble early, sending Pirates guard Andra Espinoza-Hunter to the line for seven shots in a span of only three minutes.

At the end of the first quarter, Georgetown trailed 16-6. Bennett had four points off of some strong post play, but the Hoyas had no answer for Seton Hall’s Espinoza-Hunter and guard Lauren Park-Lane, who combined for all 16 of the Pirates’ first-quarter points.

Georgetown opened the second quarter with a smooth pull-up jumper from first-year guard Yasmin Ott and a tough offensive rebound and finish from junior forward Shanniah Wright. Graduate transfer guard Milan Bolden-Morris also stepped up for the Hoyas in the period, knocking down three of four shots for seven points.

The Hoyas navigated the Pirates’ three-quarter court press effectively and played great defense of their own in the second quarter, moving their feet to stay in front of Seton Hall’s drives.

Still, Park-Lane and Espinoza-Hunter had their way on the offensive end. Park-Lane ran by Georgetown in a fast break and Espinoza-Hunter went three for four from beyond the arc. She headed into halftime with 16 points and Seton Hall leading 31-23.

Soon after the break, the Hoyas went on a 7-0 run and got within a possession of the Pirates with the score at 33-30. Espinoza-Hunter responded with five straight points, but Georgetown hit its stride again as Bennett tied the game at 40 with a three-pointer at the 3:50 mark.

Courtesy GU Hoyas | Junior forward Shanniah Wright, 22, and graduate student forward Taylor Baur, 32, share a high five before a game. Wright and Baur combined for six points in the game against Seton Hall.

The teams went into the fourth quarter with Seton Hall up 47-46. The stage was set for a dramatic finish, and the Hoyas had all of the momentum.

Georgetown opened the period with two free throws and a foul-line jumper from Archer to tie the game at 50-50 with 7:33 remaining.

For the next few minutes, both teams struggled to put points on the board. With 3:49 left, the Pirates led 54-53. Again Archer answered, this time with a strong finish over two defenders for the basket and the foul. The Hoya bench erupted and she flexed as she headed to the line to put Georgetown up by two. Her seven points in the quarter topped her then-season average of 5.7 points per game.

Still, Georgetown was unable to put Seton Hall away. Clinging to a 60-58 lead with 39 seconds remaining in the game, the Hoyas turned the ball over with 10 seconds left on the shot clock. Seton Hall guard Desiree Elmore got a very favorable foul call on the other end and made one of two free throws, making the score 60-59.

The Hoyas took over and first-year guard Kelsey Ransom was fouled with 0:29 remaining. She hit both free throws to put Georgetown back up by three, but with 0:13 on the clock, the Pirates were gifted a second foul call. They came within one, 62-61.

Seton Hall then intentionally fouled Bennett, which put the Hoyas ahead, 64-61. The Pirates had only 12 seconds to tie the game, but Espinoza-Hunter sent the game to overtime with a long three-pointer.

In overtime, Seton Hall dominated. Park-Lane picked up 13 points, and the Pirates pulled away for a 79-72 win.

The game was another heartbreaking loss for a Georgetown team that is playing far better than its 1-12 record suggests. Even in defeat, the Hoyas impressed, shooting 50% from the field and an astounding 90% from the foul line. Bennett had 17 points and eight rebounds; Archer added a season-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

The Hoyas will face Xavier University (4-9, 1-8 Big East) on Sunday, Feb. 28. Tip-off is at 12:00 p.m. EST on Flohoops.com.