WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas’ Regular Season Ends in Losses to Providence, Creighton

The Georgetown women’s basketball team closed out a difficult regular season of only five wins with two losses to Providence and Creighton on the road this weekend. The 62-55 loss to Providence and the 95-78 defeat at the hands of Creighton mark five straight losses for the Hoyas, whose last win came Feb. 9 against the conference’s last-place team, the Xavier Musketeers.

Georgetown (5-24, 2-16 Big East) started its road trip at Providence (12-18, 3-15 Big East) on Feb. 28. The Friars sit just above the Hoyas in eighth place in the final Big East standings while the Hoyas finished in second-to-last place. Georgetown had previously beaten Providence 62-53 at McDonough Arena on Dec. 31.

Despite seven early points from graduate student guard Brianna Jones in the first quarter, who would finish the day with a career-high 24 points, the Hoyas found themselves trailing with just over three minutes left in the opening period as Providence went on a 10-0 run to claim a 20-11 lead after the first quarter.

While the Friars outscored the Hoyas in all four quarters, the second quarter proved the most competitive for the Blue and Gray, who came up short by just one point. This strong quarter was fueled by another seven-point run from Jones and a 11-0 run for the team as a whole to tie the game at 24 with 5:24 left in the half. Just as Georgetown seemed to be making the game competitive, Providence went on a 12-2 run, putting it up 36-26 at halftime.

The Hoyas could not regain their footing as the Friars led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter down by 13, Georgetown looked to gain any offensive momentum after scoring just 11 points in the third quarter.

The Blue and Gray offense, however, remained silent to open the final quarter. Providence managed to extend its lead to 20 points behind 4-for-4 free throw shooting and 3-for-7 shooting from the field in the first five minutes while holding Georgetown to one field goal. Despite a late 15-2 surge that made the fourth quarter the Hoyas’ highest-scoring of the game and cut the deficit to single digits, the offensive momentum came too late as the Hoyas fell 62-55.

GUHoyas | Graduate student guard Taylor Barnes fires off a shot in the face of an opponent. Barnes led Georgetown with 24 points against Creighton and pulled in six rebounds in her 40 minutes of play. Against the Friars, Barnes recorded five points and three rebounds.

Georgetown shot just 33.8% from the floor and 23.1% from three while Providence went 47.1% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc. The Hoyas also struggled from the free throw line after making five of their nine attempts as the Friars sank eight of their 11 free throws.

Following the loss, Georgetown traveled to Omaha, Neb., to take on Creighton (19-10,11-7 Big East) in its final game of the regular season. When the Bluejays visited the Hoyas at home Dec. 29, Creighton won 65-56. In a much higher-scoring affair this time around, Georgetown fell to Creighton again.

Unlike its last matchup with Creighton, Georgetown never really had a chance in the game, failing to grab a lead over the full 40 minutes of play. The Bluejays never looked back after taking an 11-point lead in the last 15 seconds of the first quarter, dominating the Hoyas on offense. In the following quarters, the Georgetown deficit did not dip below seven points and reached as many as 23 points in the third quarter.

Unlike its performance against Providence, Georgetown did not struggle to put up points against Creighton, scoring a season-high 78 points. The Hoyas’ defense, however, could not stop the Creighton offense, especially Bluejays guard Jaylyn Agnew, who matched a Big East single-game record with 43 points and set a new conference single-season free throw percentage record after hitting all 10 free throw attempts to go a perfect 43-of-43 on the season.

Both teams shot the ball well from the field, as they both finished shooting above 50%. Georgetown could not contain Creighton from beyond the arc as the Bluejays shot 41.7% from three with 15 three-pointers, eight of which came from Agnew.

Graduate student guard Taylor Barnes led the way for the Hoyas with 24 points during 40 minutes of play, the only player from either team to play the entire game. Senior guard Marvellous Osagie-Erese also helped fuel the Hoya offense, scoring a career-high 17 points to go with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Hoyas will face the Friars for the third time this season in the first round of the Big East Tournament this Friday, March 6, in Chicago at 12 p.m. Georgetown enters the tournament as the ninth seed, while Providence sits in the eighth seed. The winner of their matchup will go on to play No. 1 DePaul (25-5, 15-3 Big East) on Saturday, March 7.