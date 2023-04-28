WOMEN’S GOLF | Hoyas Finish Second at Big East Championships

The Georgetown University women’s golf team capped off its season with a second-place finish in the 2023 Big East Championships at the par-72, 6,170 yard Riverton Pointe Golf and Country Club in Hardeeville, S.C. During the tournament, which was held from April 17 to April 19, the team submitted a three-round score of 908, 44 shots over par 864 and 15 shots behind the first place Xavier Musketeers.

The Hoyas came into the tournament fresh off a streak of solid performances. After securing fifth at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and fourth at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate in Williamsburg, Va., the team stormed to a dominant victory at the Lady Bison Invitational, hosted by Howard University, the week prior.

The team made their return to South Carolina after opening the season at the Golfweek Fall Challenge at Caledonia Golf and Fish Club in Pawleys Island, S.C., from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13. During that opening tournament, Georgetown finished 14th out of 20 teams but faced intense competition. However, with experience playing matches in Hawaii, Idaho and California over the course of the season, the Hoyas were no strangers to playing on the road.

The 6,170-yard course proved difficult for the team on the first day of competition, as Georgetown shot a collective 29-over 317. Even as the team notched a tournament-best 11 birdies that day, all five players shot their highest scores of the tournament. Georgetown trailed Xavier University by 13 strokes going into the second day of competition.

However, the Hoyas were quick to make adjustments, as the team shot a combined 302 for 14 shots over par on Tuesday. Junior Gabriella Gilrowski led Georgetown, posting a personal even par day that included birdies on the first, eighth and 14th holes. Her strong performance earned her the second-best score of the day and put her in sole possession of third place individually.

Graduate Kaitlyn Lees posted an impressive eagle on the eighth hole as the Hoyas marginally cut into Xavier’s lead, trailing by 12 strokes heading into the final round. However, an impressive day from Creighton University propelled them into a tie with the Hoyas for second place.

Needing a strong performance on Wednesday to contend for the championship, Georgetown shot an impressive 1-over 289, the team’s best single-day performance of the tournament. After struggling slightly during the first two days, junior Megan Gormley shot a team-best 2-under par, including 5 birdies. Gormley’s outstanding performance was accompanied by notable showings from Gilrowski and senior Esther Park, who both shot even par on the day. The 1-over 289 score also ties the team’s best single-day Big East team round, originally set in 2022.

While the Hoyas did all that they could, the Musketeers posted another exceptional day on Wednesday to secure the championship, taking the automatic bid for the NCAA regionals. Xavier ultimately finished +29, with Georgetown finishing runner-up at +44 and Creighton in third place at +54. Xavier has emerged as the team to beat within the Big East, winning every conference championship since Georgetown last took it in 2018.

Gilrowski finished second place individually, posting scores of 77-72-72 across the three days. Gilrowski’s performance is the school’s best Big East individual showing since their championship-winning 2018 season. Lees, Gormley and senior Lauren May also had solid performances at the championships, ending in seventh, ninth and 12th place, respectively.

As the season comes to an end, the Hoyas will look to rebuild for next year, as they are potentially losing up to three players from the current team in Lees, Park and May. The men’s golf team will play in the Big East Championship on the same course this upcoming weekend from April 28 to April 30.