WOMEN’S LACROSSE | Hoyas Fall Short Against the Towson Tigers, 17-14

The Georgetown women’s lacrosse team’s valiant comeback effort against the Towson Tigers fell short, ending with the Hoyas losing 17-14. After playing the whole game from behind, Georgetown tied the game at 12 with 10:29 left in the second half, but a late run by the Tigers put the game away.

Free position goals and fouls made the difference in the game. Towson (6-2, 0-0 Colonial Athletic Association) outscored Georgetown (3-3, 2-0 Big East) six to two in free position goals, and the Hoyas committed 10 more fouls than the Tigers.

Junior midfielder Annabelle Albert led the Hoyas with four goals. The Tigers were led by midfielders Blair Pearre and Lindsey Marshall, who each scored five goals.

The game got off to a hot start, with Towson and Georgetown trading goals 27 minutes into regulation. The Tigers dominated the rest of the period.

Towson quickly jumped out to a 4-1 lead after midfielder Nicole Luicci’s goal at the 19:13 mark. Georgetown Head Coach Ricky Fried called a timeout to try and stop the Tigers’ momentum. But mere moments after the huddle was finished, Towson won draw control, and midfielder Nikki Sliwak scored seconds later.

To avoid a blowout, the Hoyas needed to create some offensive plays. They turned to graduate attacker Michaela Bruno, who scored her first of three goals with 17:55 left in the first period.

The rest of the period involved back-and-forth scoring between Towson and Georgetown. The Hoyas headed into the locker room down 7-3.

Courtesy GUHOYAS | First year midfielder Tessa Brooks, 7, looks to carry the ball around the Towson defender. Brooks contributed two shots on goal during the Hoyas’ loss to the Towson Tigers, her career high during her time at Georgetown.

Georgetown reemerged from the locker room an entirely different team. The Hoyas started the second period strong, scoring two quick goals in the first minute of play.

Towson then countered with two goals of its own to extend its lead back to four, but the Hoyas kept fighting back, unleashing a burst of offense. Georgetown rode five unanswered goals to a 11-10 lead, the Hoyas’ first of the game, capped off by Albert’s fourth goal of the night with 13:50 remaining.

The rattled Tigers regained their composure, and a goal by Pearre tied the game at 11 with 12:40 left.

Georgetown and Towson then traded goals and entered the final ten minutes with the game tied 12-12.

The next five minutes were dominated by Towson. By the time Marshall scored her fifth goal of the game, the Tigers had a commanding 16-12 lead and just over five minutes left to defend it.

The Hoyas tried to stage a second comeback, but time was against them. Bruno scored two goals for Georgetown to tighten Towson’s lead to 16-14. With only 40 seconds left after Bruno’s second goal, it was too little, too late.

To put salt in the wound, the Tigers’ Molly Lynch scored with 26 seconds left, completely putting the game out of reach for the Hoyas at 17-14.

Georgetown does not have time to dwell on this loss, however. Friday marks the beginning of Big East play for the Hoyas, which is when they will take on the Villanova Wildcats. Georgetown’s next two games are against the Wildcats, the first on Friday and the second on Sunday, both at Cooper Field.

The Hoyas will be looking to turn their season around and get back to an even record when they face Villanova at home this Friday, March 19. The game is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. EDT.