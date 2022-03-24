WOMEN’S LACROSSE | Hoyas Shamrocked by Quakers 7-10

On St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the luck of the Irish was not with Georgetown women’s lacrosse. A stifled fourth-quarter push by the Hoyas gave way to a narrow 3-point victory for the University of Pennsylvania Quakers.

Following their March 16 resounding 21-5 victory over the George Mason Patriots (1-6), the Hoyas (5-4) looked to keep rolling against the Quakers (3-4, 0-1 Ivy League) after their second-straight double-digit victory. As the match started, though, it quickly became evident it would not be a high-scoring affair for the Hoyas.

For the first four minutes of regulation, neither team mustered quality looks and each committed repeated turnovers. It was not until the clock hit 10:20 that Penn was finally able to find its way between the pipes from a full-field effort by midfielder Natasha Gorriaran.

The first quarter ended with much of the same, as the Quakers added another goal while choking the Hoyas’ attack.

While Georgetown was able to hold off Penn’s offense through the first 15 minutes, the Quakers padded a healthy lead in the second quarter. Following a quick foul by Georgetown, Penn began the onslaught with a goal in the quarter’s opening 40 seconds.

The Hoyas created some momentum with two quick saves by junior goalkeeper Emily Gaven, leading to a goal by senior midfielder Anabelle Albert to get the Hoyas on the scoreboard. But the Quakers quickly responded with two goals of their own, as attacker Keeley Block got her dominant offensive performance running.

Hoya graduate midfielder Erin Bakes tallied another goal, but the Quakers’ Block exploded for her second and third goals of the quarter in response. With another goal by Penn attacker Chloe Hunter, the Quakers headed to the locker rooms at halftime with a commanding 8-2 lead.

Anna Yuan/The Hoya | Georgetown women’s lacrosse suffered a St. Patrick’s Day weekend loss to the UPenn Quakers despite a late fourth-quarter push to even the score.

Coming back from the break, the Hoyas began to dig out of the hole they put themselves in. In a much more competitive quarter, Georgetown let out a flurry of shots, but Penn goalkeeper Krissy Kowalski did not budge. Midway through the quarter, Block was able to hit a free position shot.

Georgetown senior attacker Jordyn Sabourin responded with her own stroke into the net, and Bakes notched a goal of her own at the end of the quarter. Overall, though, every Georgetown goal was countered with multiple Penn goals, and the Hoyas entered the fourth quarter down 4-10.

Late in the game, Georgetown finally got back to playing its hard-nosed brand of lacrosse, holding Penn scoreless while adding three goals of its own.

Sabourin added her second of the day, and first-year attacker Emma Gebhardt scored her first. Hoyas senior attacker Ali Diamond, who was named to this week’s Big East Honor Roll, scored off a free position shot to pull Georgetown within three points. Still, the effort was too late to change the tide of the game, as the Quakers held onto their three-goal lead, winning 10-7.

Penn could not have secured the win without the amazing two-way performance by Block. With a game-high five goals and three ground balls, she played a key role in moving down the field and finishing Penn’s efforts.

Although disappointed by the loss, the Hoyas would not have been in the game without 10 saves by Gaven and two goals apiece for Sabourin and Bakes.

Coming off the loss, Georgetown reigned victorious over the red-hot No. 17 Navy Midshipmen (7-2, 1-0 Patriot League) in what may have been its toughest matchup of the season yet. Following this 13-12 win, the Hoyas will take on Towson (2-5) in a road game March 26.