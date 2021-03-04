WOMEN’S SOCCER | Georgetown Defeats George Mason 2-0 in Season Opener

The Georgetown women’s soccer team kicked off its 2021 season Feb. 25 with a 2-0 victory over the George Mason Patriots. This game marked the Hoyas’ first match since their first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament to West Virginia on Nov. 16, 2019.

Playing close to home in Fairfax, Va., the Hoyas (1-0) started the game with a sharp offense, hoping to secure their fourth consecutive win against the Patriots (0-1).

The Hoyas earned two corner kicks within six minutes of kickoff, and senior forward Jenna Menta created early chances down the right-hand side of the pitch. Menta’s efforts put pressure on the George Mason defense and kept the Patriots on the back foot.

George Mason’s senior forward Kayla Hamric took the first shot on goal in the 15th minute. The shot was placed low center, forcing Georgetown’s senior goalkeeper Alyssa Navarette to make her first save of the game.

The Hoyas responded by dominating play at the other end of the pitch. In her debut game for Georgetown, graduate midfielder Daisy Cleverley took a shot on goal in the 18th minute but was denied by George Mason’s senior keeper Louisa Moser. Cleverley’s attempt was followed by another shot on frame by senior defender Kelly Ann Livingstone and three corner kicks in the span of two minutes.

Courtesy GUHoyas | Senior midfielder Grace Nguyen celebrates after scoring the Georgetown’s first goal of the season, putting the Hoyas up 1-0 in the 29th minute.

The Hoyas had another opportunity to take the lead when sophomore forward Hannah Deljkic was fouled inside the Patriots’ penalty box. Senior midfielder Grace Nguyen stepped up to take the penalty kick. Nguyen’s shot was well-placed, and she successfully put Georgetown ahead 1-0 in the 29th minute. The goal marked Nguyen’s first goal for Georgetown since recovering from an injury that sidelined her in the 2019 season.

Attempting to increase Georgetown’s lead, sophomore forward Sophie Fox got on the end of a pass from Deljkic in the 39th minute, but she failed to beat George Mason’s goalkeeper. In the 42nd minute, Fox intercepted a pass from the Patriots’ defense and let off a shot just wide of the far post, ending the Hoyas’ offensive run in the first half.

Georgetown headed to the locker room up 1-0, tallying six shots on goal to George Mason’s one in the first half.

In the second half, the game became more competitive. The Patriots took more shots on goal but could not capitalize on their chances to score. Menta contributed to a goal-scoring opportunity for the Hoyas in the 65th minute with a low ball cross from the Patriot byline to sophomore forward Gia Vicari. Vicari’s shot missed the goal, with the ball flying just over the crossbar.

Georgetown scored its second goal in the 76th minute of play. Cleverley whipped in a cross that was headed into the back of the net by Fox. This moment marked Fox’s second career goal for Georgetown. The Hoyas now had a comfortable 2-0 lead with just 14 minutes left to play.

Georgetown had a few more offensive chances toward the end of the game but could not find the back of the net. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for the Hoyas.

Georgetown earned 18 corner kicks on the day, while George Mason earned two. The Hoyas also outshot the Patriots 13-5.

Georgetown Head Coach Dave Nolan commented on the team’s strengths during a post-game press conference.

“A large portion of the game we controlled really well. We possessed really well,” Nolan said at the press conference. “What we needed was a little more on the score sheet to reflect how well we played.”

The Hoyas will return home to Shaw Field for the conference opener against the Seton Hall Pirates on March 4. The game is set to begin at 2 p.m. EST.