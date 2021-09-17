WOMEN’S SOCCER | Georgetown Defeats Rutgers 1-0 as Hoyas Remain Undefeated

The Georgetown women’s soccer team defeated Rutgers University in a 1-0 victory Sept. 12, with eight crucial saves made by junior goalkeeper Allie Augur securing a win for the Hoyas.

Though the No. 25 Hoyas (3-0-4) had home advantage at Shaw Field, the No. 16 Scarlet Knights (4-2-0) brought significant fan presence and garnered their first major chance of the game early in the 10th minute. Rutgers forward Riley Tiernan dribbled down the right wing and crossed the ball to midfielder Sara Brocious. She struck the ball on target, forcing Augur to make her first save.

Just eight minutes later, the Hoyas created their first opportunity as junior forward Gia Vicari launched a powerful kick that sailed straight into the hands of the Scarlet Knights goalkeeper.

Rutgers soon dominated the play, and its attack put the Hoyas on the back foot. In the 27th minute, Tiernan cut past two defenders and played a grounded pass to Rutgers midfielder Sam Kroeger. Augur came to the rescue with a comfortable save.

Momentum shifted in the 31st minute, when Georgetown received a corner kick. Graduate midfielder Daisy Cleverley took the corner, which found the head of graduate defender Kelly Ann Livingstone. Livingstone played the ball in the air toward junior forward Sofie Fox, who headed the ball into the goal to end the first half with a 1-0 score for the Hoyas.

Anna Yuan/The Hoya | Junior forward Sofie Fox, 13, jumps into her teammates’ arms after scoring. Fox’s goal in the 31st minute proved to be the lone goal in a 1-0 Georgetown win over Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights outshot the Hoyas 4-3 with four fouls in the first half, while Georgetown had only three.

The Scarlet Knights are always worthy competitors, according to Georgetown Head Coach Dave Nolan.

“Rutgers have always been a very challenging team. This year they are having a very good year. They have always been a very competitive team,” Nolan said in a pregame interview with The Hoya. “I really feel we can match up against anybody. We can defend. We do not give up a lot of goals.”

The Scarlet Knights started off the second half in control. In the 48th minute, Rutgers forward Amirah Ali faced down Augur, who quickly came out of the net and closed her down. Ali took a shot down the middle of the goal, but Augur saved the attempt to spare the Hoyas an opposing goal.

The Scarlet Knights kept up this pressure and had a similar opportunity in the 54th minute. This time, Kroeger was clear on goal with Augur and took a shot toward the right side of the net. Augur made a diving save, and the Hoyas’ defense cleared the ball off the rebound.

Between the 63rd and 80th minutes of the game, the Scarlet Knights took four more shots on goal. Augur and the Hoyas’ defense kept steady to prevent the Scarlet Knights from scoring a late equalizer.

The Hoyas made another offensive surge when they tried to score off a corner in the 82nd minute. In a scramble just a few yards away from the Scarlet Knights’ goal, Livingstone’s shot was blocked and junior midfielder Julia Leas took a shot off the rebound, which was once again blocked by the Scarlet Knights’ defense.

The last three minutes of the game were intense, with Rutgers hoping to draw the game by pressing on the Hoyas’ defense. The Hoyas did not allow the Scarlet Knights to take a shot on goal, and the game ended 1-0 in favor of Georgetown.

By the end of the game, the Scarlet Knights had outshot the Hoyas 10-6 and there were 15 fouls in total. The Hoyas had made eight important saves courtesy of Augur, compared to only one from the Scarlet Knights.

The undefeated Hoyas will travel to Williamsburg, Va., to play against William & Mary (2-4) on Sept. 4. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. EDT.