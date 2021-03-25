WOMEN’S SOCCER | Georgetown Remains Undefeated, Defeats Seton Hall 3-0

The No. 21 Georgetown women’s soccer team defeated the Seton Hall Pirates 3-0 and secured their eighth consecutive win of the season March 21 in South Orange, N.J.

The Hoyas (8-0-0, 6-0-0 Big East) started the game with immediate offensive pressure on the Pirates (1-6-0, 0-6-0 Big East). In the second minute of the game, Georgetown sophomore forward Sofie Fox took a shot on goal, forcing Seton Hall goalkeeper Grace Gordon to make an early save. Fox created another chance for herself in the 12th minute but could not keep her shot on target. Her attempt was followed by a shot from junior midfielder Devon Lis that the Pirates’ defense blocked.

Seton Hall responded to Georgetown’s offense with three shots in quick succession. In the 24th minute, Cassy Harrigan forced Georgetown senior goalkeeper Alyssa Navarette to make her first save of the game. The Pirates took two more shots, but they did not find the goal. Navarette has not conceded a single goal in her 2021 campaign.

The Hoyas scored their first goal in the 28th minute. Senior forward Jenna Menta ran down the pitch and played the ball to sophomore forward Gia Vicari, who found the back of the net and claimed her sixth goal of the season. This goal also marked Menta’s fifth assist of the season, bringing her career assist tally to 15.

In the 36th minute, Georgetown earned a corner, which nearly increased its lead over the Seton Hall. Senior defender Kelly Livingstone received the ball from the corner and took a shot on target, but the Pirates’ goalkeeper came to the rescue. Georgetown took a few more shots before halftime and kept the Seton Hall defense under pressure, preventing the Pirates from scoring any goals.

By the end of the first half, the Hoyas were leading 1-0 and had already outshot the Pirates 11-4.

The second half began with a strong Georgetown start. Just 34 seconds in, graduate defender Kaitlyn Parcell scored her first goal of the season off Vicari’s assist to make the score 2-0, solidifying the Hoyas’ lead.

Courtesy GU HOYAS | Teammates embrace following a Georgetown score. The game was truly a team effort, as the Hoyas outshot Seton Hall 20-4 during their March 21st victory.

Georgetown did not sit back after its second goal. It found its third goal in the 64th minute when a corner kick gave Livingstone an opportunity to score. While her initial shot was blocked by Seton Hall’s goalkeeper, Livingstone was persistent and managed to get on the rebound. Her subsequent shot went in the goal, increasing the Hoyas’ lead to 3-0. This shot was Livingstone’s first goal of the season.

Georgetown took three more shots in the second half but could not capitalize. Seton Hall did not even manage to take a single shot in the second half, courtesy of Georgetown’s sharp defense.

The game ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for the Hoyas. Georgetown outshot Seton Hall 20-4 — with 11 of those shots finding the frame — and earned eight corners while giving away none.

Head Coach Dave Nolan commented on the game during a post-match press conference.

“At halftime, I thought we played well but didn’t have the goals our play deserved. We talked about getting a second goal, and we got [it] from Kaitlyn Parcell in the first couple minutes of the second half, and that killed the game,” Nolan said.

Georgetown will play against Providence College in Rhode Island on March 25 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.