WOMEN’S SOCCER | In Home Opener, Georgetown Women’s Soccer Dominates GW in 4-0 Victory

In their season home opener, Georgetown’s women soccer team came out on top of the George Washington Colonials in a dominant 4-0 victory. A productive attacking output, as well as a strong performance from the back line, secured the win for the Hoyas.

The game was played on a Sunday afternoon marked by heavy rain, but Georgetown (2-0, 0-0 Big East) quickly acclimated to the wet field conditions. The Hoyas started in a high press and looked to disrupt GW’s (0-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10) possession of the ball. The strategy proved successful as the Colonials were unable to defensively sustain repeated Georgetown attacking waves.

At the 34:36 mark, sophomore forward Gia Vicari broke the game open with a shot blasted into the bottom left corner after receiving the ball on a diagonal run. The goal was beautifully assisted by senior forward Jenna Menta.

The Hoyas met the back of the net again at the 23:56 mark with Menta picking up another assist. Senior midfielder Grace Nguyen shot a ball that skipped across the wet field into the bottom right of the GW goal. Her second goal in just two games, Nguyen’s score signals a fortuitous senior season ahead of her.

Georgetown continued to dictate the pace of the game and hold possession. GW’s offensive looks were limited to only three shots in the first half. The majority of Georgetown senior goalkeeper Alyssa Navarrete’s touches were with her feet as she worked to build the ball out of the back. The Hoyas went into the locker room up 2-0 at the half.

Courtesy GUHoyas | Senior midfielder Grace Nguyen tries to take control of the ball while being closely contested by a GW defender. Nguyen scored a goal in the Hoyas’ win.

In the second half, Coach Dave Nolan replaced Navarrete with graduate student Lauren Gallagher, a move facilitated by the presence of two extremely talented goalkeepers. The Hoyas picked up where they left off, scoring within the first five minutes. At 42:43, sophomore midfielder Julia Leas made it a 3-0 game. After a series of three corner kicks and a failed GW clearance attempt, Leas capitalized on a bouncing ball in the box.

While GW maintained a longer possession in the second half, Georgetown still dominated the ball. Possession in the midfield was controlled by Leas and junior midfielder Maya Fernandez-Powell. Georgetown looked to play long balls over the Colonials forwards and defense on diagonal runs. At 38:18, Vicari scored her second goal of the match on a rocket shot driven into the bottom corner.

Senior defender Kelly Ann Livingstone anchored Georgetown’s defense. Livingstone has been a steady presence on the back line for four years. A spectacular defensive effort was also displayed by graduate student Kaitlyn Parcell, whose tackles and skillful one-on-one defense led to many offensive fast breaks.

After the game, Nolan expressed his satisfaction with his squad’s offensive performance and his optimism for the upcoming season.

“I think the most important thing is to improve each time you step on the field. I felt this was a marked improvement from our game Thursday against George Mason, on the attacking side,” Nolan said in a post-game press conference. “I felt that every time we attacked, we felt that we could score. I was really happy with the movement of our front group.”

The Hoyas will look to continue the momentum in their first Big East matchup March 4. They will host Seton Hall at Shaw Field, and kickoff is set for 2 p.m.