WOMEN’S SOCCER | No. 14 Georgetown Continues Their Hot Streak In Hard Fought Win

A match pitting two teams with undefeated streaks and division favorites made for an entertaining NCAA showdown during an electric game in August.

Coming off a two-game winning streak, the formerly No. 20 Georgetown Hoyas (3-0-1) hoped to extend it at home Aug. 27 against the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1-1), who recently netted a dominant 3-0 win against division rival Butler and are expected to finish near the top of the ACC by the end of this season. The Hoyas earned a 1-0 victory with a strong all-around effort, providing an additional boost to a team looking to make it deep into the playoffs.

Virginia Tech came out dangerously strong with a shot on goal in the first two minutes, forcing graduate goalkeeper Allie Augur to make a timely save in a crowded box. The Hoyas responded with three consecutive shots of their own, two of those on goal, but were unable to beat Hokie goalkeeper Alia Skinner as she logged two of the five saves she would accrue by the end of the game.

Throughout the rest of the first period, Georgetown and Tech battled it out to take offensive dominance of the game with Tech recording four more shots to Georgetown’s one, bringing the total to five and four, respectively.

In the same time frame, both teams accrued one additional shot on goal each. Yet both teams could not capitalize on their opportunities to break the deadlock before heading into the locker room.

GUHoyas | Hoya women’s soccer clinched a nail-biting 1-0 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies behind strong execution on both sides of the pitch.

Determined to take control of the game, the Hoyas came out strong in the second half. A dangerous free kick by graduate midfielder Julia Leas from deep in Georgetown’s territory was headed away by a Tech defender, but an unlucky bounce meant junior forward Maja Lardner was in the perfect position to sprint past her markers and deliver the game-winning goal in the 49th minute. The Hokies, whose strong defense had kept them competitive thus far, conceded their first goal of the season.

Georgetown continued their strong attack as junior midfielder Eliza Turner tallied another shot on goal less than a minute later, but the touch was slightly off and led to a weak roller for Skinner. The Hoya offense remained active throughout the second half, recording two consecutive shots on goal and generating offensive chances.

The Hokies struggled to respond to this effort until the last 11 minutes of the game when forward Samantha DeGuzman put up a shot on goal, which Augur ultimately saved. Tech continued their attack, recording two more consecutive shots.

Georgetown responded with a shot of their own and fought hard to maintain control of the game. Neither team gave up and Tech continued their attack up until the last seconds of the game, when DeGuzman put up a desperation shot in the last three seconds that just floated across the net.

Ultimately, the Hokies could not find an opening in the Hoya’s defense to score the equalizer. Though Tech came out on top with 11 shots, compared to Georgetown’s eight, they struggled to convert on scoring opportunities, which allowed Georgetown to secure their victory.

Augur recorded three saves, earning her third consecutive clean sheet as Georgetown tallied another win and second consecutive shutout at Shaw Field.

Head Coach Dave Nolan told Georgetown Athletics that the stellar performance is a major stepping stone for the team, citing the team’s ability to execute both on the offensive and defensive end as the key to their success.

“That was one of those games we will look back at near the end of the season and say it was a very important game for us,” Nolan said. “I am really proud of the effort and the kids did really well executing our game plan.”

Georgetown is looking to build on their winning streak at their next game against Rutgers where they will play away at Piscataway, N.J. on Sep. 4 at 1 p.m.