The Hoya
FOOTBALL | Hoyas Fall 41-0 on the Road Against Lehigh

By Liv Villella, Sports Staff WriterNovember 6, 2025
Art Pittman
Lehigh University football dominated Georgetown on both ends of the field, demolishing the Hoyas 41-0.

The Georgetown University football team (5-4, 2-2 Patriot League) suffered a rough 41-0 loss to the undefeated Lehigh University Mountain Hawks (9-0, 4-0 Patriot League) on Saturday, Nov. 1. From the first whistle, it was clear the Hoyas were in for a one-sided game, with the Mountain Hawks dominating on both sides of the ball.

Lehigh’s offense overpowered Georgetown, racking up 371 yards of offense, with 193 on the ground, while its defense kept Georgetown scoreless. Senior wide receiver Jimmy Kibble led the Hoyas’ offense with 5 catches for 99 yards, including a 44-yard catch in the third quarter. Senior quarterback Dez Thomas II threw for 168 yards, completing 14 of 25 passes, and threw 1 interception.

The Mountain Hawks took the lead early on, forcing a three-and-out from the Hoyas before running back Jaden Green’s 15-yard rushing touchdown on their first drive gave Lehigh a lead they would hold all game. Green took the handoff from quarterback Hayden Johnson and drove through Georgetown’s defense, making the score 7-0.

The Hoyas’ defense held strong for most of the first quarter, but the Mountain Hawks broke through in the second quarter as running back Luke Yoder found open lanes and capitalized twice. The first of 2 touchdowns was a 6-yard carry, going untouched by Hoya defenders. Around three minutes later, Yoder burst 41 yards, leaving Georgetown defenders far behind. His pair of touchdowns increased Lehigh’s lead to 20 at halftime. The Hoyas’ blocked Lehigh’s point after Yoder’s second touchdown, but it was little consolation as the blowout developed.

Coming off the break, Georgetown struggled to gain momentum. Any hopes of a comeback were lost early in the third quarter when Lehigh defensive back Aidan Singleton jumped Thomas’ pass and ran it 26 yards for a 27-0 lead.

Lehigh’s foot stayed on the gas with Johnson’s 27-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel, threading the ball straight down the middle of the field to widen the lead further. A 9-yard rushing score by quarterback Derek Morgan off a fake handoff late in the fourth quarter extended the score to 41-0.

Despite the score, Georgetown had two second-half opportunities to get on the board. The Hoyas reached the Mountain Hawks’ goal line thanks to a 24-yard pass from Thomas to sophomore wide receiver Hassan Mahasin, but the drive was cut short by a fumble at the edge of the end zone.

Later, Georgetown benched Thomas and turned to sophomore quarterback Jack Johnson, who led a determined drive, but it was too little too late. Johnson was able to rush to the 1-yard line, but a fourth-down pass to junior wide receiver Jayvin Pyle-Thompson was incomplete.

Junior linebacker GianCarlo Rufo and freshman defensive back Brian Allen led the Hoyas on defense with 5 tackles apiece.

The Hoyas return to Cooper Field at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8th for another conference matchup as they take on the Richmond University Spiders (5-4, 2-3 Patriot League).

