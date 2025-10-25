Latest Print Issue
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

BREAKING: Wagner, Missaghi Win GUSA Executive Election

By Maren Fagan and Nora ToscanoOctober 24, 2025

Darius Wagner (CAS ’27) and Nazgol Missaghi (CAS ’28) won the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) executive election.

Voting took place from 8 p.m. Oct. 22 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24, with the GUSA Electoral Commission announcing the results Oct. 24 at 10:20 p.m. Wagner, who will serve as GUSA president, and Missaghi, who will become GUSA vice president, beat the Saahil Rao (SFS ’27) and Zadie Weaver (CAS ’28) ticket and the Luke Hughes (SFS ’27) and Mikey Williams (SFS ’28) ticket. 

Courtesy of Wagner/Missaghi campaign

GUSA executive elections are carried out via ranked-choice voting. Wagner-Missaghi received 1,402 votes, Rao-Weaver received 1,143 and Hughes-Williams received 395 in the first round. In the second round, the Hughes-Williams ticket was eliminated, and Wagner-Missaghi received a total of 1,554 total votes to Rao-Weaver’s 1,386.

Wagner currently serves as the GUSA vice president, while Missaghi will enter GUSA without prior experience as a senator or in the GUSA executive branch. Their campaign focused on improving student life through club funding mechanisms, increasing communication between students and university administration, and pushing the university to reject federal intimidation. 

Wagner previously said he ran for GUSA president because he hopes to support students on campus. 

“As a Black student and a first-gen student on campus, I know what it’s like to not have access to resources or to feel like my voice hasn’t been heard enough,” Wagner told The Hoya in October. “And so it’s really important to be there and to help advocate for needs that students have. I’m running for president because I feel so deeply about bettering student experiences.

 

