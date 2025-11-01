Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

DC Council Rolls Back Tenant Rights Laws

By Shira Oz, City Desk EditorOctober 31, 2025

The Council of the District of Columbia voted 9-4 Oct. 21 to give small rental property owners an exemption from certain tenant laws, removing tenant purchasing rights for two- to four-unit buildings.

The Council of the District of Columbia voted 9-4 on Oct. 21 to exempt small rental property owners from certain tenant laws, eliminating tenant purchasing rights for buildings with two to four units. (@wayoutwest)

The council rolled back the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA), a 1980 law that requires landlords to notify tenants in writing of their intent to sell the property, offering tenants the opportunity to be the first to purchase and giving them leverage in negotiations. The rollback is part of a larger Washington, D.C. effort to make the property-selling process more efficient for small landlords, from whom many Georgetown University students rent off-campus housing.

Councilmember Matt Frumin (D-Ward 3) said he voted against the amendment because he believed it did not receive enough community input.

“I raised concerns about how the proposed exemption might affect tenants’ rights,” Frumin wrote to The Hoya. “While I understand the intent to encourage investment in smaller rental properties, I believe any significant change to longstanding tenant protections should follow a public hearing process to scrutinize the proposals and come up with something that everyone could feel confident works.”

Noa Pampaloni (CAS ’26), who rents and lives in an off-campus townhouse, said she thinks landlords should not be required to prioritize selling to tenants when deciding to sell.

“If the landlord wants to sell the property, they should be able to do so without having to sell it to the tenants, especially in my case, where I’m a college student and would not really be able to afford it or know how to deal with it and know that at some point I will leave,” Pampaloni told The Hoya.

Councilmember Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) said cutting TOPA will make it more difficult for D.C. residents to succeed in the housing market.

“If we’re serious — truly serious — about closing the racial wealth gap and creating opportunities for Black and Brown residents to stay and thrive in D.C., then we must stop dismantling the very tools that make that possible,” Lewis George wrote to The Hoya. “We should be strengthening TOPA, supporting TOPA, not gutting it.”

While there is no comprehensive data on TOPA, according to the nonprofit D.C. Policy Center, there were 419 transactions subject to TOPA covering roughly 16,962 rental units between 2012-23, roughly 7,409 of which were registered as tenant association (TA) formations, where tenants can organize collectively to exercise their TOPA rights. Half of all sales and TA formations occurred in Ward 7 and Ward 8, neighborhoods that are majority Black and Brown and have the lowest income in D.C.

Amy Levin, a D.C. small property owner who rents to Georgetown students, said she is glad the amendment passed because current competition in the housing market is cutting out investors.

“Even a good change still sits on top of a system that is already incredibly hard and expensive to operate in,” Levin told The Hoya. “I’ve personally stopped buying in D.C., even though I still help clients do it. In the last year or two, the only people I see still entering the market are buyers planning to live in the building. Actual investors have mostly walked away because it has simply become too burdensome.”

Lewis George said he also voted against the bill because it did not offer data on the exemption’s possible impact on tenants. 

“This exemption is not minor, it is not technical, and it is absolutely not harmless,” Lewis George wrote. “It takes rights away — not from developers or corporations — but from tenants, families and longtime D.C. residents. And it does so with no clear data on how many properties are even impacted, how many tenants have used their rights or how many buildings are already owned by corporate landlords.”

Levin said she is glad the amendment passed because the D.C. housing market can be difficult and expensive.

“Among landlords, it’s less about ideology and more about exhaustion,” Levin said. “Most are trying to run decent housing in a market where the math barely works.”

Levin said she cares about her tenants and properties.

“I never took issue with giving tenants the first opportunity to buy — I think that can be a great outcome when it fits,” Levin said. “The unreasonable part was allowing a tenant who isn’t going to buy to still delay or block a sale just because they live there. And even with everything I just said — I won’t be selling my own buildings until I retire. I love providing housing and I care a lot about the people who live in my units.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City
On Oct. 18, Georgetown University students took part in the “No Kings” national protest in Washington, D.C., where 200,000 demonstrators gathered to oppose President Donald Trump’s growing use of executive power.
GU Students Join ‘No Kings’ Protest Against Trump Administration Policies
The Georgetown neighborhood’s Starbucks Coffee location closed indefinitely Sept. 27.
Beloved M Street Student Coffee Spot Closes
A Washington, D.C. councilmember is seeking the city’s nonvoting U.S. House seat, taking on veteran representative and fellow Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton.
DC City Council Member Announces Congressional Run
The Tombs rescinded a $5 cover fee, which was first implemented on Sept. 4, after pushback from Georgetown University students.
Tombs Temporarily Revokes Cover Fee After Student Boycott
The U.S. House of Representatives approved four “tough-on-crime” bills on Sept. 16, among them legislation lowering the minimum age for youths to be tried as adults, as part of a continuing federal effort to curb crime in Washington, D.C.
House Passes Crime Bill Package as Part of DC Crackdown
The Washington, D.C. Council approved a redevelopment plan for Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Memorial Stadium on Sept. 17.
DC City Council Approves RFK Redevelopment Act
More in City News
One month into the federal shutdown, Georgetown University students expressed disappointment over being furloughed from competitive federal internships and losing professional experience during the Fall 2025 semester.
GU Students Stuck in Limbo, Awaiting Return to Federal Internships
The D.C. city council introduced a proposal to allow universities to pay student-athletes directly, which would make NIL collectives, like Hoyas Rising, obsolete.
Proposed DC Council Bill Would Allow Direct Payments to Student-Athletes
Two Georgetown University history professors are organizing volunteers to document Smithsonian exhibits ahead of potential federal actions that might change or eliminate certain displays.
Citizen Historians Document Smithsonian Fearing Censorship Efforts
The Georgetown neighborhood celebrated art, music, and performance during Art All Night, Washington, D.C.’s free late-night festival, which featured shows at 16 locations along Wisconsin Avenue on Sept. 12.
Art All Night Exhibits Celebrate Small Businesses, Local Art
Georgetown University students joined thousands of demonstrators at the “We Are All D.C.” national march in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 6, protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to the city.
GU Students Join ‘We Are All DC’ Protest Against National Guard Deployment, MPD Federalization
On Aug. 27, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced its plan to take back management of Union Station, the historic transportation hub and national landmark.
Federal Government to Take Control of Union Station
More in News
Georgetown students, faculty, and volunteers biked in BellRinger, an annual fundraiser supporting Georgetown’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Research Center on Oct. 25. (Catherine Van Dongen)
GU Community Raises Money for Cancer Research in Bike Ride
President Donald Trump's politicization of the DOJ was condemned by two former U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials at a Georgetown University event Oct. 27. (Noah De Haan/The Hoya)
Former DOJ Officials Condemn Politicization Under Trump
The United States Capitol building at sunset wirh reflection in water.
GU Students Mobilize for General Elections Amid Broader Political Implications
Georgetown University students elected a student government president and vice president that campaigned on pushing back against federal attacks on higher education.
With Record Turnout, GU Students Voted GUSA Executive-Elect for Focus on Federal Impacts
Eleven students, including one incumbent and one former senator, were elected to the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate, aiming to prioritize student engagement and campus improvements. (Georgetown University).
Newly Elected Senators Aim to Advance Student Priorities in GUSA
Interim Georgetown University President Robert M. Groves announced the university is projected to lose $35 million in federal research grants and see a 20% decline in international graduate student enrollment as President Donald Trump's administration ramps up attacks on higher education institutions.
GU Faces Projected Financial Loss, International Student Enrollment Drop
Donate to The Hoya