BROWN: Friendships, Faux Pas, The Fear of Missing Out

Welcome back from summer break, advice lovers. This week, we’re tackling stress — if you’ve panicked over missing a friend’s Tombs night or slogged through a pile of work you pushed off, then this column has you covered. And if you’ve been losing sleep at night over a problem I haven’t answered, submit it to this anonymous form and I’ll help you out.

I feel like everyone around me has more friends, gets invited to more parties and just generally has more fun than me — and I feel like it’s my fault that I’m not. What can I do to make this feeling go away?

It’s normal to compare yourself to everyone else, but when you do, remember that everyone else does it too — even the people you think are having fun all the time. Looking on social media, you’re only seeing the best, most curated parts of someone’s life, not the difficult or low moments that everyone experiences. When you start to spiral, take a minute to remind yourself about the parts of your life you enjoy! Get off social media for the day and spend some time on a hobby that makes you happy with a friend whose company you enjoy. Putting in even a small amount of effort to do something that brings you joy can break the cycle of feeling left out and make your life feel more intentional. Constantly comparing yourself to others is an easy way to feel worse about yourself, but when you value your experiences for how they make you feel rather than how they compare to others’ around you, it’s easier to let go of that guilt.

How do you have fun without feeling guilty about it? I went to a concert last week and enjoyed it tremendously, but then felt guilty when I got back because I got super behind on work for the rest of the week.

Balancing a Georgetown course load with everything else in your life can be difficult, but you can’t succeed academically without giving yourself some time to have fun and unwind. It’s important to recognize that work isn’t the only part of your life that matters — taking a break to do what you enjoy is just as important. While balancing your work and social activities may seem overwhelming, it’s very doable with a little bit of planning! If you know you’re going to a concert all night and have a paper due the next day, spend some time in advance thinking about your schedule and getting ahead of important assignments. By taking a few simple steps to make a plan instead of letting the stress overwhelm you, you can set work aside and enjoy yourself without the guilt, and you’ll feel better about how you’ve managed your time.

I lost track of time and missed my friend’s Tombs night that I said I’d go to. I feel really bad and I want to make it up to her. What’s the best way to do that?

Have you talked to your friend about how she feels? If she’s upset that you missed it, a heartfelt apology goes a long way and would show her you care. But if she isn’t bothered, use this as an opportunity to schedule lunch or another time to catch up, especially if it’s been a while since you’ve spent time together. Chances are, she probably understands; we’ve all messed up and forgotten something important at some point in our lives. What matters now is showing her you value the friendship by making the time and effort to connect.

Stress can feel overwhelming, especially during the transition back to school. When you start to feel that panic coming on, remember that you’re not the only one who feels this way. Take a deep breath, plan out a way to take a break with the people you love, and remember that you can do this!

