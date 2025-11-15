Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Beat Clemson for Second Power Conference Win

By Nate Seidenstein, Senior Sports EditorNovember 15, 2025
Cameron Lau
After sealing the Hoyas’ victory over Clemson, senior center Vince Iwuchukwu stormed into the student section to celebrate Georgetown’s second power conference win in a week.

Last week’s victory against the University of Maryland seemed to be the biggest win for the Georgetown University men’s basketball team in the Ed Cooley era. That distinction did not last long, as the Hoyas took down the Clemson University Tigers Nov. 15 and proved they are legitimate tournament contenders.

Behind a stalwart, career-high performance from junior guard KJ Lewis and a physical second-half, Georgetown (4-0) took down the Tigers (3-1) in front of a full student section in Capital One Arena, in their second victory over a power conference opponent in three games. The Hoyas are now the only team in the Big East with a win over a power opponent, and they have achieved this twice, a feat unthinkable just two years ago.

Sophomore center Julius Halaifonua won the opening tip for Georgetown and kicked the ball out to sophomore forward Caleb Williams, who drained a three-pointer to put the Hoyas on the board first. Two minutes and 3 more Georgetown points later, Clemson guard Dillon Hunter responded with a three of his own to get the Tigers on the board at 6-3.

Halaifonua was physical early, but overall, the Hoyas struggled down low in the first half, a rare occurrence for the team. The Tigers won the battle of the boards in the half with six offensive rebounds.

As has been usual for the Hoyas so far this season, they also struggled from the field in the first half, including a three-minute period with no made field goals. Clemson, on the other hand, was shooting 45% from beyond the arc by the under-8 media timeout. But even when the Hoyas went down, by as much as 7, they never looked out, and remained close behind by never being down by double-digits.

While the Tigers’ shooting never allowed Georgetown to retake the lead in the first half, the Hoyas kept it close and entered the break trailing only 36-33.

In the second half, the Hoyas looked like a completely different team, and their physicality began to wear Clemson down. Georgetown got to the line 32 times in the game, including 17 times in the second half, and converted 25 of their attempts.

Georgetown found themselves in heavy front-court foul trouble early in the second half. Both Halaifonua and senior center Vince Iwuchukwu recorded their fourth foul before the under-16 timeout. Shortly after, Halaifonua picked up an over-the-back foul, and the Hoyas had only one rotation center left with almost all of the second half remaining.

Cooley, forced to balance between protecting Iwuchukwu for later in the game and holding onto the lead, subbed in sophomore forward Jayden Fort for Iwuchukwu on defensive possessions during the period just before the final stretch.

Weakened in the frontcourt, Lewis caught fire, scoring 17 points in the second half and getting to the line 8 times. Lewis, who has been a dominating presence all season long, finished with a career-high 26 points, along with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals and 1 block.

Down the final stretch, the Georgetown offense cooled slightly, and the Tigers cut it back to a three-point game with 39 seconds to play. Cooley called a timeout to draw up a play, and Iwuchukwu got the ball and drained a paint jumper to bring the Hoyas to a two-possession game. After Clemson guard Jake Wahlin missed a desperation three-pointer, Lewis grabbed the rebound and dribbled up the court as time expired to seal the victory.

As the final buzzer sounded and the student section ignited, Iwuchukwu stormed toward the risers to celebrate with the fans. The final announced attendance of 8,562 included a full student section, and Cooley said at the post-game press conference that their presence was an important factor in getting the win over the finish line.

“Our students were unbelievable. That’s the energy that we were looking for,” Cooley told The Hoya. “They were a key factor with the win, so I really appreciate them showing up and giving us all the love.”

Cooley added that halftime served as a reset point and allowed the Hoyas to reestablish themselves physically to ensure a victory.

“They had a little bit more energy than us to start,” Cooley told The Hoya. “But the game’s two halves. That’s the good part. We made a mental, emotional adjustment at halftime. It wasn’t so much a systematic adjustment.”

“We came up with a lot of energy,” Cooley added.

The Hoyas take most of next week off before returning to take on the Wagner College Seahawks (0-3) at 12 p.m., Nov. 22 at Capital One Arena.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Georgetown junior guard KJ Lewis led the way for the Hoyas with 14 points in the season-opening win against Morgan State University.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | Despite Shaky Start, Hoyas Open Season With Win
Buoyed by a strong incoming transfer class and a non-conference schedule loaded with big win opportunities, Georgetown men's basketball is ready for its most promising season yet under head coach Ed Cooley.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | Experienced Hoyas Ready for a Promising Season, Tough Non-Conference Schedule
Sorber burst onto the scene this season, earning conference and national acclaim, including a unanimous selection to the Big East all-freshman team.
BREAKING: Thunder Draft Sorber With 15th Pick
Graduate guard Micah Peavy dribbles the ball down the court during Georgetown's 74-69 loss at Xavier Feb. 4. Peavy finished the game with 27 points, a season high. (GU Hoyas)
MEN'S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Lose Momentum with Loss Against Xavier
The Georgetown men's basketball team during a stoppage in play in their game against Marquette. The Hoyas lost to the Golden Eagles, 74-66. (GU Hoyas)
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Narrowly Miss Out on Upset of No. 7 Marquette
Malik Mack shoots the ball over an Xavier player. Mack scored a season-high 26 points in Georgetown's win over the Xavier Musketeers Jan. 3. (InsideNoVa)
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Mack Leads Hoyas to Victory Over Xavier
More in Men's Basketball
Two recent commits to Georgetown men's basketball, Alex Constanza and Gabriel Landiera, both cited head coach Ed Cooley as a factor underlying their decisions.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Land 2 Commits, Look to Add More Stars
Junior forward KJ Lewis (center) continued his strong start and led the way for Georgetown men's basketball past Binghamton with 20 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Handle Binghamton Despite Inconsistent Performance
Georgetown men's basketball got ahead early and never looked back, reigniting the rivalry with Maryland with an emphatic win.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Reignite Longstanding Rivalry, Silence Maryland
Dikembe Mutombo, who dominated on the court for Georgetown men's basketball and in the NBA and advocated for humanitarian causes, will posthumously receive the NCAA's highest honor.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | Mutombo to Posthumously Receive NCAA's Highest Honor
'A Gatherer of People': Ed Cooley Charts His Vision for a New Era
'A Gatherer of People': Ed Cooley Charts His Vision for a New Era
Entering his third season as women's basketball head coach, Darnell Haney added eight new players to the team, six of whom are guards.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | Haney Adds 8 New Players in Guard-Heavy Roster Refresh
More in News - Top
Adriana D. Kugler resigned five months early from her position as governor of the Federal Reserve Board, returning to her professorship at the McCourt School of Public Policy.
GU Professor Violated Trading Rules as Fed Governor, Disclosures Reveal
After a series of five policy changes affecting Georgetown University residential assistants (RAs), RAs expressed concern for their living conditions and employment with the university.
RAs Express Confusion, Discontent Surrounding Five Policy Changes
The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) is fundraising for university workers seeking U.S. citizenship.
GU Student Government Fundraises for Workers’ Citizenship Tests
Rachel Swarns, the journalist who first reported on Georgetown University’s history of enslavement, urged university community members to engage with enslavement's complex legacy at a Nov. 14 event.
Journalist Urges Engagement With GU272 Descendants Upon Anniversary of Sale
MICHELLE XU/THE HOYA Entering his 14th year, University President John J. DeGioia is the longest-serving president in Georgetown’s history.
Big East Renames Presidents’ Award After DeGioia
Georgetown University School of Foreign Service students majoring in science, technology and international affairs will be able to declare a space studies concentration beginning in Spring 2026 after the SFS approved the focus at a Nov. 5 meeting.
SFS to Launch Space Studies Concentration
About the Contributor
Nate Seidenstein
Nate Seidenstein, Senior Sports Editor
Nate Seidenstein is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service from Bethesda, Md., studying international politics. He once ran on a field at an MLB game and took second base. Email: [email protected]
Donate to The Hoya