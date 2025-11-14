MEN’S SOCCER | GU Draws Providence, Finishes Undefeated in Conference Play

Tom Manning/Georgetown Athletics Georgetown men’s soccer drew the Providence Friars on the road, securing an unbeaten Big East regular season.

Backline injuries and an inability to maintain possession led the Georgetown University men’s soccer team to a draw against the Providence College Friars 2-2 on the road Nov. 7, leaving the Hoyas undefeated in conference play.

In a battle of the Big East for playoff positioning, the Hoyas (10-3-4, 6-0-2 Big East) played the Friars (6-6-3, 4-2-2 Big East), Butler University (5-10-2, 2-4-2 Big East) took on St. John’s University (9-5-4, 3-3-2 Big East); the University of Connecticut (10-3-4, 5-2-1 Big East) traveled to New Jersey for a matchup with Seton Hall University (7-3-7, 3-1-4 Big East); Villanova University (7-6-5, 2-3-3 Big East) played Marquette University (7-7-2, 1-7 Big East); Xavier University (5-6-4, 1-4-3 Big East) hosted DePaul University (2-8-7, 0-6-2 Big East); and the University of Akron (11-3-3, 5-2-1 Big East) took on Creighton University (8-4-4, 4-2-2 Big East), all at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7.

Heading into the match, the only position in the Big East championship — which switched this year from an eight-team format to a four-team format — that had been decided was the No. 1 position: Georgetown’s. For the other 11 teams in the Big East, Friday’s matches served as proxy quarterfinals, as teams fought for places and positioning in the tournament. Each team’s success would determine the placing of the others, and with all of the games occurring at the same time, every team went in knowing their only clear path to a tournament position was a win.

The Friars entered Friday’s match fervently seeking a win — the only way to guarantee they had a place in the tournament. Providence, celebrating their 10 seniors and graduate students on senior day, were fighting for a chance to continue their season and collegiate careers. The Hoyas faced frigid temperatures, fierce winds and the Friars’ home crowd under significantly less salient circumstances; their spot in the Big East tournament and participation in the NCAA tournament were already guaranteed.

Providence started the match strong, in control of their home turf, picking up 2 corners in the 4th minute — both of which they failed to capitalize off. In the seventh minute, Georgetown got their first opportunity of the night in the form of a set piece, and senior midfielder Zach Zengue sent the ball from the far-left corner into the center of the box and the awaiting Friars’ goalkeeper Ryan Carney’s hands.

The Friars responded with a successful shot attempt in the 13th minute — the first of the night — which bounced into Hoya senior goalkeeper Tenzing Manske’s outstretched arms. Zengue looked for a shot attempt for Georgetown, found a corner and the team failed to capitalize. Providence sent up 2 shot attempts in the 18th minute, with the second sailing high over the back netting.

In the 20th minute, senior midfielder Max Viera received the ball for the Hoyas, dribbled it down the right side of the pitch and was taken to the ground. Georgetown failed to find success in the resulting freekick, and Providence midfielder Pearse O’Brien continued the Friars’ defensive onslaught by taking two Georgetown players to the ground. The Friars maintained possession for the majority of the match.

In the 24th minute, Providence sent up their best attempt of the evening with a service in from the right corner of the box that was headed over.

Georgetown picked up the ball in the 25th minute on the counterattack, and Zengue carried the ball down the middle of the field, swinging it to the outside past a cluster of Friars to find junior midfielder Mateo Ponce Ocampo at the left corner. Ponce Ocampo sent the ball into the box to the awaiting sophomore forward Mitchell Baker, who tapped the ball in for the first goal of the night — and Baker’s ninth goal of the season — to put the Hoyas up 1-0.

The Friars responded with 2 on-goal shot attempts in the 26th and 31st minutes, both of which were easy saves for Manske.

In the 34th minute, the Hoyas found the ball on the counterattack again, and Baker brought the ball up the right side of the pitch and sent the ball to sophomore midfielder David Urrutia on the far corner. Urrutia lined up and took a shot to the near post, which was deflected by the Providence goalkeeper, and before Carney had a chance to grab the rebound, Zengue swept in to clean up and put the Hoyas up 2-0.

Providence responded less than 30 seconds later with a goal of their own; Georgetown’s defense looked ill-prepared as midfielder Angelo Ventrella tipped in a shot from the center of the six-yard box. The Hoyas conceded their second goal of the season in conference play and led 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

The rest of the half continued with more unsuccessful shots and corners from both teams, and a near own goal in the 42nd minute as first-year defender Will Caldwell stepped in front of Manske.

Play resumed in the second half with Providence continuing to hold possession and put up shots, and Georgetown continued failing to finish. The Hoyas put up a single shot in the second half as first-year midfielder Charlie Rosenthal received a pass at the top of the goal area from Zengue and hit the left woodwork.

In the 76th minute, a close Manske save awarded the Friars a questionable corner. Providence sent the ball toward the near post and Ventrella headed the ball in for a brace and the equalizer.

The rest of the match continued with more Hoya missed opportunities, and neither team found the back of the net again. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Georgetown’s only goals coming on the counterattack as Providence held possession.

For the first time this season, the Hoyas were significantly outshot. Georgetown put up 6 shots — 3 on goal — to Providence’s 16 shots with 6 on goal. Prior to this match, the Hoyas had hit double digits in shots in every contest this season. The Friars also out-cornered the Hoyas 6 to 2. Despite missing most of their veteran backline due to injury, the Hoyas’ largest weakness in their match against the Friars was their atypical offensive performance.

Zengue, who picked up a goal and an assist Friday, is tied for third in the country in total points. He was also awarded a spot on the Big East weekly honor roll for his performance against Providence.

To cap off the regular season, six Hoyas earned Big East postseason awards. Zengue was named the Big East midfielder of the year and was unanimously named to the all-Big East first team. Baker was also unanimously named as a first team all-Big East selection, and junior midfielder Eric Howard — a currently injured member of the Hoyas’ backline — rounded out the first team all-Big East selections for Georgetown. Senior midfielder Diego Letayf, a three-year captain and another component of the Hoyas’ stellar backline, was named as a second team all-Big East selection. Manske and junior midfielder Matthew Van Horn were named as third team all-Big East selections. The Georgetown coaching staff, led by Head Coach Brian Wiese, picked up Wiese’s eighth, and the program’s tenth, Big East coaching staff of the year award.

Despite not picking up the win against Providence, Wiese said the team performed very well during the regular season, as exemplified by their mass of accolades.

“Despite our frustration, we won the league and we did it without losing a game, so there is a lot to be proud of,” Wiese told Georgetown Athletics.

The Hoyas are now gearing up for the Big East semifinal Thursday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maryland SoccerPlex where they will take on Providence for the second time in a week. The defending Big East champions and reigning Big East regular season champions will be looking for a win and a spot in the Sunday, Nov. 16 Big East final.