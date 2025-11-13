Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

OUT OF LEFT FIELD | One Strike, We’re All Out

By Eilat Herman, Hoya Sports ColumnistNovember 13, 2025
Wikimedia Commons
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred faces a tough task of navigating the league’s looming collective bargaining agreement renegotiation, as the current agreement expires in 2027.

This is my 28th edition of Out of Left Field. I have officially written more columns than the New York Yankees have won World Series. If they could catch up with me in the near future, I would appreciate it.

However, they might not have the opportunity anytime soon.

Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires Dec. 1, 2026. The CBA is an agreement between the 30 MLB teams and the Players Association (MLBPA), the union representing players, that governs major and minor league baseball contracts, team salary minimums and maximums and revenue sharing between teams. Without a CBA in effect, the league can legally enter a work stoppage: Either the players could strike or the owners could enact a lockout, halting all league operations until a new agreement is reached.

The current five-year agreement took effect on March 10, 2022, after a league-induced lockout that spanned the entire offseason. Teams could not sign free agents or make trades for three months, and offseason practice facilities were entirely unavailable to players.

After an agreement was reached, MLB delayed the beginning of the 2022 season from March 31 to April 7, just barely managing to keep the regulation 162-game schedule intact.

In 2027, baseball might not be so lucky.

A CBA is a delicate balance — between owners and players, small-market teams and large-market teams and major leaguers and minor leaguers. Pessimistically, the next CBA negotiations might just be a fight between the Dodgers, the team who has coasted to consecutive World Series victories through astronomical spending, and the other 29 teams, who are left wondering what else they could have done.

Still, as much as I enjoy complaining about the Dodgers and their disrespectful propensity to ruin baseball, MLB’s current problems are far broader than one team’s greed.

League parity is somehow at its highest high and its lowest low. On one hand, the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners — who have the 23rd- and 16th-largest payrolls in the league, respectively — made it to each league’s championship series.

On the other hand, the team with the highest payroll ever in North American professional sports won the World Series. This is the same team that scooped up every single Japanese free agent and then some other top free agents for good measure — just because they could.

At the same time, working conditions for players are likely to be a sticking point in negotiations. The annual salary minimum for minor league players ranges from $36,590 to as low as $20,430 — barely above the poverty line.

If those minor-leaguers reach the majors, they still must wait six years before reaching free agency. Often, players reach or pass their prime by the time they are able to negotiate their contract on the open market. Further, pitchers are frequently overworked, with teams valuing velocity and innings over player safety.

To top it all off, according to court documents unsealed Nov. 9, two players on the Cleveland Guardians were indicted for “pitch-rigging.” Federal prosecutors allege, in multiple instances, pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz took bribes to throw balls instead of strikes as part of a wide-ranging gambling conspiracy. Each pitcher, if convicted, faces up to 65 years in prison for various fraud charges.

Evidently, MLB needs a changeup — perhaps in the form of a salary cap and floor, a less ridiculous playoff structure, restrictions on sports betting, increased attention to the rights of minor leaguers or an adjusted free agency system. This is not to mention the need for improved protections for player health and safety, limits on deferred contracts and a rocket launching the Dodgers to Mars.

But there is not a single party who would benefit from a strike or a lockout.

MLB’s national and international viewership is at an all time high. Despite ruining my life, Game 7 of the 2025 World Series averaged 51 million viewers between the United States, Canada and Japan. It was the most-watched MLB game since Game 7 of the 1991 World Series. Viewership during the regular season and playoffs was also higher than usual. This attention to the game draws in fans, drives up ticket sales and media revenue for teams and opens doors to sponsorship deals for players.

Nothing would put a damper on MLB’s recent success like a work stoppage or a contentious negotiation period. Baseball has not been this popular in years — but without a productive CBA renegotiation, the league risks pulling an Aaron Judge: striking out when it matters most.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Despite an undefeated Big East regular season, Georgetown women's soccer fell to Xavier University in a stunning upset in the Big East championship.
WOMEN’S SOCCER | Xavier Upsets Hoyas in Big East Championship
Junior forward KJ Lewis (center) continued his strong start and led the way for Georgetown men's basketball past Binghamton with 20 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Handle Binghamton Despite Inconsistent Performance
MICHELLE XU/THE HOYA Entering his 14th year, University President John J. DeGioia is the longest-serving president in Georgetown’s history.
Big East Renames Presidents’ Award After DeGioia
Val Ackerman, Big East commissioner, visited Georgetown University Nov. 3 as part of the McDonough School of Business' (MSB) Sports Business Executive Speaker Series, where she discussed her past experiences with USA Basketball and her current role as Big East commissioner.
Big East Commissioner Visits GU for MSB Speaker Series
Georgetown junior guard KJ Lewis gestured for calm after draining a clutch three-pointer to silence the Maryland crowd, en route to a controlling win.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Reignite Longstanding Rivalry, Silence Maryland
The Hoya: Live! Get to Know Hoya Men's Soccer
More in Sports - Top
Georgetown sophomore midfielder Aidan Godinho (center) drove a double nutmeg into the goal in the Hoyas 3-0 takedown of the Xavier University Musketeers Nov. 1 to secure the Big East regular season title.
MEN’S SOCCER | Sophomore Goals Propel Hoyas to 3-0 Shutout on Senior Day
Dikembe Mutombo, who dominated on the court for Georgetown men's basketball and in the NBA and advocated for humanitarian causes, will posthumously receive the NCAA's highest honor.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | Mutombo to Posthumously Receive NCAA's Highest Honor
Lehigh University football dominated Georgetown on both ends of the field, demolishing the Hoyas 41-0.
FOOTBALL | Hoyas Fall 41-0 on the Road Against Lehigh
The No. 10 Georgetown University women's soccer team secured their fourth consecutive Big East regular season title and a perfect 10-0 conference record with a 4-0 win over Xavier University Nov. 1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas Cruise Past Xavier, Secure Fourth Consecutive Big East Regular Season Title
Georgetown junior guard KJ Lewis led the way for the Hoyas with 14 points in the season-opening win against Morgan State University.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | Despite Shaky Start, Hoyas Open Season With Win
'A Gatherer of People': Ed Cooley Charts His Vision for a New Era
'A Gatherer of People': Ed Cooley Charts His Vision for a New Era
More in Sports Columns
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been treating each postseason berth like a lottery ticket, but their playoff performances reveal a problem in the math.
OUT OF LEFT FIELD | The Yankees' Math Just Doesn't Add Up
Aaron Judge was supposed to be part of a class of talented prospects, but the Yankees have squandered his tenure so far.
OUT OF LEFT FIELD | Where Have All The Yankees Gone?
Aaron Judge should win the American League Most Valuable Player award this year, Jay Kakani writes.
OUT OF LEFT FIELD | Captain America: Brave New World Baseball Classic
Out of Left Field | BREAKING: MLB to Introduce UmpAIres, Reactions Mixed
Out of Left Field | BREAKING: MLB to Introduce UmpAIres, Reactions Mixed
Pictured is the Georgetown Pep Band after performing at the women's basketball season debut at McDonough Arena.
THE PEP BAND PLAYLIST | The Basketball Rewind
Aaron Judge stares down a perfect bat leading to a home run in the Yankees' Game 4 win.
HERMAN | Sometimes, It’s Over Before It’s Over
Donate to The Hoya