Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Senate Democrats Introduce Sweeping Bill on College Sports Reform, Competing With Power Conference-Backed Proposal

By Ava Hult, Sports Staff WriterOctober 10, 2025
Wikimedia Commons
After the House settlement this summer allowed universities to pay student-athletes directly, both Republicans and Democrats have introduced legislative proposals to reshape college sports.

Three Democratic senators introduced legislation seeking to reshape the future of college sports by standardizing rules for name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, expanding revenue for women’s and Olympic sports and setting federal regulations for transfers, scholarships and academic protections.

If passed, the Student Athlete Fairness and Enforcement (SAFE) Act, sponsored by Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), would codify federal protections for student athletes and amend the 1961 Sports Broadcasting Act (SBA). The SBA currently allows professional leagues like the NFL to sell their media rights collectively, but it excludes college conferences, so universities must negotiate individually. The system therefore favors powerhouse programs in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Big Ten that can command massive media deals, while smaller schools and conferences are left behind.

Expanding the SBA to include collegiate leagues could allow schools to pool their media rights, boosting revenues to help smaller schools maintain at least the same number of roster spots and scholarships they offered during the 2023–24 academic year, if not more.

Lawmakers have long viewed SBA changes as a possible solution to the growing financial challenges facing college athletics, though SEC and Big Ten leaders have opposed such consolidation. Given that both conferences currently negotiate their own media deals, pooling rights with smaller schools could reduce the value of their exclusive arrangements.

When announcing the bill, Cantwell said it was designed to balance resources across schools.

“This legislation is a path through the new world of NIL,” Cantwell wrote in a press release. “This bill will protect athlete rights, preserve women’s and Olympic sports and help smaller schools compete. It is a fair shake for everyone, instead of the biggest, richest schools.”

At many schools, revenue from men’s athletics underwrites women’s and Olympic sports, which tend to bring in less ticket and media revenue. Under the current system, smaller, less lucrative schools struggle to fund those teams, leading to cuts or reductions in scholarships. Supporters of the SAFE Act argue that pooling media rights could stabilize revenue across all conferences.

Blumenthal said the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has previously failed to protect athletes’ rights.

“For far too long, college athletes had their basic economic rights denied while the NCAA failed to protect their health, safety and academic success,” Blumenthal wrote in the press release. “Our measure centers athletes’ rights and wellbeing with real reforms while bringing schools the clarity they need and promoting women’s and Olympic sports.”

The bill outlines a broad set of protections for student-athletes, including a national NIL standard, limits on agent fees and a federal certification system for NIL agents. These protections guarantee scholarships for 10 years after a player’s athletic eligibility expires — allowing athletes to return to school and complete their degree — and five years of post-eligibility medical coverage. The bill would also allow athletes to transfer schools twice without penalty.

These protections intend to reduce the academic and medical setbacks athletes often face once they stop competing.

The bill also preserves the revenue-sharing cap agreed upon in the recent House settlement, which sets a 22% cap on distributing revenues to athletes while also approving a $2.85 billion payout for lost NIL opportunities between 2016 and 2024.

However, the SAFE Act faces a steep climb in Congress. It currently lacks Republican support, and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Technology Chair Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who will decide if the bill moves forward, was unaware of its introduction. In the House, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) has already expressed opposition to altering the SBA.

The SAFE Act does not address whether athletes should be classified as employees or grant the NCAA liability protections to enforce its rules, both of which are mentioned in the competing Republican-backed Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements (SCORE) Act, introduced in the House earlier this summer.

The NCAA and Power Five conferences — now the Power Four since the Pac-12 conference dissolved in April 2024 — strongly back The SCORE Act and have spent millions of dollars lobbying Congress since 2019 to set and enforce their own set of rules without running into antitrust laws. Protections outlined in the SCORE Act would allow individual conferences to implement rules on compensation, transfers and eligibility, while also ensuring that athletes are never classified as employees or able to unionize.

The Republican-proposed bill also mirrors parts of the House settlement, establishing national NIL standards, regulating agents and requiring schools to maintain a minimum number of sports programs.

The reform bills and wider debates over the future of college sports have drawn significant lobbying from major players in college athletics. The NCAA reported $520,000 in federal lobbying expenditures so far in 2025, while the SEC spent $400,000. The Big Ten reported $460,000 in lobbying in 2024.

Still, the SCORE Act has run into some resistance within the Republican Party itself. Several Texas Republicans have criticized the NCAA’s role in the bill, arguing it grants the association too much power.

The SAFE Act now lies with Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who will decide whether to advance the bill. Without his support, the legislation is unlikely to advance to a full Senate vote.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Senior midfielder Zach Zengue, ranked fourth in the country in goals scored, netted his 10th goal of the season against the University of Denver Pioneers Oct. 7.
MEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas’ 9-Game Undefeated Streak Crumbles in Final Moments to Denver
Senior wide receiver Jimmy Kibble caught a hail mary pass from senior quarterback Dez Thomas II with seconds left in the game in pull off a last minute victory over Morgan State University Oct. 4.
FOOTBALL | Kibble the Homecoming Hero on Late Hail Mary
The New York Yankees survived the wild card round against the Boston Red Sox to advance to the American League Division Series of MLB playoffs.
OUT OF LEFT FIELD | A Mild Recap for a Wild Week
The Washington Commanders stormed to a 27-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Oct. 5, with quarterback Jayden Daniels returning from injury to lead the team.
COMMENTARY | Daniels Returns, Powers Commanders to 27-10 Win Over Ailing Chargers
The No. 15 Georgetown women’s soccer team tallied their fifth consecutive Big East win of the season in a 4-0 shutout at St. John’s University Oct. 4.
WOMEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas Breeze Past St. John’s in Dominant Display
The Washington Wizards will kick off the 2025-2026 NBA season with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks Oct. 22.
COMMENTARY | Washington Wizards Season Preview
More in Sports - Top
Georgetown men's soccer extended its winning streak to five games, taking down the St. John's Red Storm.
MEN'S SOCCER | Hoyas Take Down St. John’s, Extend Win Streak to Five
Major League Baseball has introduced a tennis-like system allowing players to challenge ball and strike calls for the 2026 season.
OUT OF LEFT FIELD | UmpAIres, For Real This Time
Senior midfielder Zach Zengue did not grow up playing organized soccer, but today he is second in the country in goals scored.
MEN'S SOCCER | Zach Zengue Was Made for This
Georgetown's men's soccer continued to make their case for a national ranking, taking down No. 25 George Mason with a convincing second half showing.
MEN'S SOCCER | Hoyas Storm Back in Second Half to Defeat No. 25 GMU
With senior quarterback Dez Thomas II starting in place of senior Danny Lauter, Georgetown's offense looked stagnant and failed to score against Brown.
FOOTBALL | Hoyas Mauled on the Road Against Brown
NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps spoke at a McDonough School of Business event hosted by adjunct professor and Chief Commerical Officer Eric Petrosinelli.
NASCAR Commissioner Discusses Motorsport's Future, Sporting Changes at MSB Event
Donate to The Hoya