WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Blow Second Half Lead, Fall to Maryland

The Georgetown University women’s basketball team suffered a late-game collapse against the No. 10 University of Maryland Terrapins , who outscored the Hoyas 32-9 in the fourth quarter, at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., Nov. 9.

The Terrapins (3-0) started strong, jumping out to a 7-0 lead with 7:06 to go in the first quarter. The next two minutes saw competitive defense from both teams, resulting in a 9-2 lead for Maryland at the next media timeout with 4:57 to go in the first quarter. The Terrapins came out strong after the break and completed their 13-2 run led by former four-star recruit point guard Addi Mack, who finished with a game-high 23 points. With three minutes left in the first quarter, Georgetown began to crawl back through a suffocating full-court press and converted its trips to the free throw line. By the end of the first quarter, the Hoyas (1-1) trailed by only 3, 13-16.

The Hoyas started the second quarter strong, with graduate forward Chetanna Nweke scoring a jumper. Shortly after, sophomore guard Khadee Hession made a three-pointer to give the Hoyas their first lead of the game at 18-16. Over the next 3 minutes, both teams traded baskets, and the Terrapins saw themselves up 26-23 at the next break.

During the next four minutes, Georgetown and Maryland went back and forth, but the Hoyas were able to gain momentum and extend their lead. With 16 seconds left in the second quarter, Hession scored her third three-point jumper of the first half, giving the Hoyas a 36-31 lead entering halftime.

The first five minutes of the third quarter were more of the same, with the Hoyas up 49-40 behind consistent shooting. With just 2:18 left in the third quarter, the Hoyas gained a double-digit lead thanks in part to consecutive three-pointers by sophomore guard Summer Davis and junior guard Khia Miller. Miller ended the game with a team-leading 37 minutes and 18 points. The Terrapins responded well, closing the gap to 6 points, 57-51, by the end of the third quarter.

Maryland opened the fourth quarter with three consecutive and unanswered layups by Mack, tying the game at 57 with 7:50 to go. The Terrapins didn’t stop there; a three-point jumper by junior guard Oluchi Okananwa concluded a 14-2 run, giving Maryland a 65-59 lead with six minutes left.

During the next two minutes, the Terrapins went on a crucial 9-2 run, capped by a Mack layup with four minutes left. Coming out of a timeout, the Hoya woes continued, putting the game far out of reach before the final buzzer.

Aside from a standout performance from Miller, Hession was the only other Hoya in double digits, ending with 14 points and shooting 4-6 from three-point range. Despite getting outrebounded by Maryland, 45-27, forward Cristen Carter secured 6 rebounds and added 6 points of her own.

The Hoyas had a field goal percentage of 38% (19-50) but allowed the Terrapins to shoot 45.5% (30-66). Georgetown’s defense was a highlight of the matchup that forced 17 turnovers, 6 of them steals.

Georgetown Head Coach Darnell Haney said the loss was disappointing, but the team’s mistakes are something to build off.

“We did a lot of good things today, but we didn’t finish the job,” Haney told Georgetown Athletics. “We let them hit some shots and start going downhill on us in the fourth. I was proud of our group, we were out there fighting.”

“There were a lot of positives to take away from the game,” Haney added. “It’s early in the season, and it was disappointing not to win, but it’s something we can build off of.”

Georgetown will look ahead to another away matchup on Friday, Nov. 14, against the George Mason University Patriots (2-1).