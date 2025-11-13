Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Blow Second Half Lead, Fall to Maryland

By Julian Brown, Special to The HoyaNovember 13, 2025
Art Pittman/Georgetown Athletics
Georgetown women’s basketball led no. 10 University of Maryland by as much as 10, but let the lead slip away in the fourth quarter en route to a loss.

The Georgetown University women’s basketball team suffered a late-game collapse against the No. 10 University of Maryland Terrapins , who outscored the Hoyas 32-9 in the fourth quarter, at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., Nov. 9.

The Terrapins (3-0) started strong, jumping out to a 7-0 lead with 7:06 to go in the first quarter. The next two minutes saw competitive defense from both teams, resulting in a 9-2 lead for Maryland at the next media timeout with 4:57 to go in the first quarter. The Terrapins came out strong after the break and completed their 13-2 run led by former four-star recruit point guard Addi Mack, who finished with a game-high 23 points. With three minutes left in the first quarter, Georgetown began to crawl back through a suffocating full-court press and converted its trips to the free throw line. By the end of the first quarter, the Hoyas (1-1) trailed by only 3, 13-16.

The Hoyas started the second quarter strong, with graduate forward Chetanna Nweke scoring a jumper. Shortly after, sophomore guard Khadee Hession made a three-pointer to give the Hoyas their first lead of the game at 18-16. Over the next 3 minutes, both teams traded baskets, and the Terrapins saw themselves up 26-23 at the next break.

During the next four minutes, Georgetown and Maryland went back and forth, but the Hoyas were able to gain momentum and extend their lead. With 16 seconds left in the second quarter, Hession scored her third three-point jumper of the first half, giving the Hoyas a 36-31 lead entering halftime.

The first five minutes of the third quarter were more of the same, with the Hoyas up 49-40 behind consistent shooting. With just 2:18 left in the third quarter, the Hoyas gained a double-digit lead thanks in part to consecutive three-pointers by sophomore guard Summer Davis and junior guard Khia Miller. Miller ended the game with a team-leading 37 minutes and 18 points. The Terrapins responded well, closing the gap to 6 points, 57-51, by the end of the third quarter.

Maryland opened the fourth quarter with three consecutive and unanswered layups by Mack, tying the game at 57 with 7:50 to go. The Terrapins didn’t stop there; a three-point jumper by junior guard Oluchi Okananwa concluded a 14-2 run, giving Maryland a 65-59 lead with six minutes left.

During the next two minutes, the Terrapins went on a crucial 9-2 run, capped by a Mack layup with four minutes left. Coming out of a timeout, the Hoya woes continued, putting the game far out of reach before the final buzzer.

Aside from a standout performance from Miller, Hession was the only other Hoya in double digits, ending with 14 points and shooting 4-6 from three-point range. Despite getting outrebounded by Maryland, 45-27, forward Cristen Carter secured 6 rebounds and added 6 points of her own.

The Hoyas had a field goal percentage of 38% (19-50) but allowed the Terrapins to shoot 45.5% (30-66). Georgetown’s defense was a highlight of the matchup that forced 17 turnovers, 6 of them steals.

Georgetown Head Coach Darnell Haney said the loss was disappointing, but the team’s mistakes are something to build off.

“We did a lot of good things today, but we didn’t finish the job,” Haney told Georgetown Athletics. “We let them hit some shots and start going downhill on us in the fourth. I was proud of our group, we were out there fighting.”

“There were a lot of positives to take away from the game,” Haney added. “It’s early in the season, and it was disappointing not to win, but it’s something we can build off of.”

Georgetown will look ahead to another away matchup on Friday, Nov. 14, against the George Mason University Patriots (2-1).

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred faces a tough task of navigating the league's looming collective bargaining agreement renegotiation, as the current agreement expires in 2027.
OUT OF LEFT FIELD | One Strike, We're All Out
Despite an undefeated Big East regular season, Georgetown women's soccer fell to Xavier University in a stunning upset in the Big East championship.
WOMEN’S SOCCER | Xavier Upsets Hoyas in Big East Championship
Junior forward KJ Lewis (center) continued his strong start and led the way for Georgetown men's basketball past Binghamton with 20 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Handle Binghamton Despite Inconsistent Performance
MICHELLE XU/THE HOYA Entering his 14th year, University President John J. DeGioia is the longest-serving president in Georgetown’s history.
Big East Renames Presidents’ Award After DeGioia
Val Ackerman, Big East commissioner, visited Georgetown University Nov. 3 as part of the McDonough School of Business' (MSB) Sports Business Executive Speaker Series, where she discussed her past experiences with USA Basketball and her current role as Big East commissioner.
Big East Commissioner Visits GU for MSB Speaker Series
Georgetown junior guard KJ Lewis gestured for calm after draining a clutch three-pointer to silence the Maryland crowd, en route to a controlling win.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Reignite Longstanding Rivalry, Silence Maryland
More in Sports - Top
Georgetown sophomore midfielder Aidan Godinho (center) drove a double nutmeg into the goal in the Hoyas 3-0 takedown of the Xavier University Musketeers Nov. 1 to secure the Big East regular season title.
MEN’S SOCCER | Sophomore Goals Propel Hoyas to 3-0 Shutout on Senior Day
Dikembe Mutombo, who dominated on the court for Georgetown men's basketball and in the NBA and advocated for humanitarian causes, will posthumously receive the NCAA's highest honor.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | Mutombo to Posthumously Receive NCAA's Highest Honor
Lehigh University football dominated Georgetown on both ends of the field, demolishing the Hoyas 41-0.
FOOTBALL | Hoyas Fall 41-0 on the Road Against Lehigh
The No. 10 Georgetown University women's soccer team secured their fourth consecutive Big East regular season title and a perfect 10-0 conference record with a 4-0 win over Xavier University Nov. 1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas Cruise Past Xavier, Secure Fourth Consecutive Big East Regular Season Title
Georgetown junior guard KJ Lewis led the way for the Hoyas with 14 points in the season-opening win against Morgan State University.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | Despite Shaky Start, Hoyas Open Season With Win
'A Gatherer of People': Ed Cooley Charts His Vision for a New Era
'A Gatherer of People': Ed Cooley Charts His Vision for a New Era
Donate to The Hoya