WOMEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas Cruise Past Xavier, Secure Fourth Consecutive Big East Regular Season Title

The No. 10 Georgetown University women’s soccer team (14-2-2, 10-0-0 Big East) defeated the Xavier University Musketeers (13-3-2, 8-1-1 Big East) on the road in Cincinnati on Nov. 1 to cap off the 2025 Big East regular season. With the win, Georgetown secured its fourth consecutive Big East regular season title and first perfect 10-0 Big East record.

Both the Hoyas and Musketeers were undefeated in league play coming into the match, and it was clear from the jump that the game would be competitive. Georgetown and Xavier both came out aggressive, eagerly searching for an early goal. The early aggression nearly paid off when a cross from the Musketeers looped over Georgetown senior keeper Cara Martin but hit the crossbar. A slice of luck for the Hoyas kept the game at 0-0.

A minute after coming close, Xavier forward Samantha Erbach struck a volley that was palmed over by Martin. The Musketeers were knocking on the door, but the Hoyas stayed strong and stopped the attempt.

This resistance nearly paid off when Georgetown junior defender Kaya Hanson got her head onto a cross that flew over the bar. This missed chance gave the Hoyas some momentum.

Moments later, in the 20th minute, the Hoyas earned a corner. Redshirt senior midfielder Mary Cochran played it short to senior midfielder Shay Montgomery who set the ball for her right foot and shot from outside the box. The ball looped over the Musketeer’s keeper and nestled into the top corner of the net. Montgomery pulled off a goal of the season contender in the biggest game of the season.

Two minutes later, senior forward — and Georgetown’s top scorer — Maja Lardner got on the end of a through ball, skipped past three defenders and slammed the ball home to put the Hoyas into a swift 2-0 lead in the 22nd minute. With an absolute dream start to this game, the Hoyas were cruising, and Xavier was struggling to contend with the wave of Georgetown pressure.

With five minutes left in the first half, Martin’s mix-up saw the ball fall to the feet of Musketeer forward Sara Parker. Parker put the ball just wide of the post in a moment of relief for the Hoyas.

With four minutes left in the half, the Hoyas secured another corner. Montgomery swung the ball in and it looped over everyone before junior defender Isabel Boodell met the ball at the back post and put the Hoyas up 3-0 right before half-time.

As the second half got underway, the Musketeers were determined to get back into the game. Xavier spent the half testing Martin, but Martin steadily defended her net. The Hoyas were more than happy to protect their 3-goal lead.

A real nail-biting moment came for the Hoyas when starting senior forward Natalie Means stayed down after an awkward fall. The game swiftly went to a commercial break but to the Georgetown bench’s relief, Means was able to continue playing.

As the Musketeers kept pressing the Hoyas’ back line, Lardner picked the ball up from the side of the 18-yard box, breezed past a defender and powered the ball off the bar and into the top corner for a goal. The Hoyas went up 4-0 in the 72nd minute, and they knew the trophy was theirs.

The half continued with the Hoyas holding off the Musketeers as the solid Georgetown back line and Martin’s strong goaltending kept the Musketeers out.

As the whistle blew for full time, pink pinnies were thrown in the air as the Hoyas embraced in ecstasy. Not only did they secure the title, but the Hoyas picked up a perfect 10-win record in the Big East.

The Hoyas received multiple season accolades Nov. 5. Lardner was named the Big East offensive player of the year for the second consecutive year, and Martin was named the Big East goalkeeper of the year — also for the second consecutive year. The Georgetown coaching staff was also named the Big East coaching staff of the year. Lardner, Martin and Means were named to the all-Big East first team, while Montgomery, Hanson, senior forward Henley Tippins and sophomore midfielder Lizzie Heller were named to the all-Big East second team. Senior forward Esme Brayshaw was named to the all-Big East third team as Georgetown led the Big East in awards.

Georgetown head coach Dave Nolan said he was delighted with the team’s performance against Xavier and throughout the season.

“I cannot express how proud I am of the girls and their performance tonight,” Nolan told Georgetown Athletics. “On both sides of the ball, we were exceptional. This is the first time we have run the gauntlet in the conference and the players, staff and support we get from the university and athletic department make it all happen.”

With the team preparing to enter the Big East playoffs and the NCAA tournament, the Hoyas will look to maintain their momentum heading into the post-season. The Hoyas notched the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament and will take on Creighton University on Nov. 6 in Boyds, Md. in the semifinal.