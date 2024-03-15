Hoyas in Tonga: Caverns, Cliffs and Conversation in the South Pacific

If you long for the road less traveled, enjoy pristine Pacific shores or are hiding from law enforcement, then Tonga just may be for you. This tiny and remote kingdom in the heart of the South Pacific is a destination unspoiled by the herds of selfie stick-wielding tourists found in Fiji and Tahiti. Nuku’alofa is the capital and only sizable town, and you won’t have much trouble choosing where to stay since there are probably fewer than 10 reputable hotels in the country.

Once you’ve changed into your vacation wear and exchanged your dollars for the local pa’anga, enjoy a coffee and a meal that wasn’t prepared in a mile-high aluminum fuselage at Moli Green Cafe or Cafe Escape. Now, it’s time to explore. Things are done the old-fashioned way in Tonga, so put away your Avis, Turo and Uber apps and ask someone at Friends Cafe or Tanoa Hotel to point toward a person with a spare car to rent. Try to get an all-wheel drive with working turn signals — waving your hand out the driver’s side window for every right turn gets old quickly.

With a car in hand, and driving on the left side of the road, head west to Ha’atafu Beach. This spot is home to surfing waves, warm blue water and a beautiful white sand expanse free from people, litter and worries about what you’ll do after graduation. Once you feel sufficiently tanned and refreshed, hop back in the car and drive the main road east, hugging the south coast of the island. You’ll pass through rural villages and fields of palm trees, and when you see a view you like, turn right, drive until the road ends and take in the towering seaside cliff views and crashing waves.

Your last stop before closing the loop and heading back into town is the Anahulu Cave, an underground cathedral sheltered from the midday heat and home to several cool, freshwater pools. Take a swim, and, if you’re feeling adventurous, jump off the cavern walls into the pools below.

Back in town, grab some dinner and a cold drink at Reload Bar or Friends Cafe and walk the main road past the Royal Palace. Kids and adults from all over the island gather on the Nuku’alofa waterfront most weekday evenings to exercise, swim and catch up with friends, so don’t be afraid to strike up a conversation and learn more about life in Tonga. The waterfront is also a great location to watch the sunset, and you should try to see at least one sunset per day while you’re in Tonga.

Photo Collection, Nikhil Nelson / The Hoya (Canon AE-1 film camera)