Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Hoyas in Tonga: Caverns, Cliffs and Conversation in the South Pacific

By Nikhil NelsonMarch 15, 2024

If you long for the road less traveled, enjoy pristine Pacific shores or are hiding from law enforcement, then Tonga just may be for you. This tiny and remote kingdom in the heart of the South Pacific is a destination unspoiled by the herds of selfie stick-wielding tourists found in Fiji and Tahiti. Nuku’alofa is the capital and only sizable town, and you won’t have much trouble choosing where to stay since there are probably fewer than 10 reputable hotels in the country.

Once you’ve changed into your vacation wear and exchanged your dollars for the local pa’anga, enjoy a coffee and a meal that wasn’t prepared in a mile-high aluminum fuselage at Moli Green Cafe or Cafe Escape. Now, it’s time to explore. Things are done the old-fashioned way in Tonga, so put away your Avis, Turo and Uber apps and ask someone at Friends Cafe or Tanoa Hotel to point toward a person with a spare car to rent. Try to get an all-wheel drive with working turn signals — waving your hand out the driver’s side window for every right turn gets old quickly.

With a car in hand, and driving on the left side of the road, head west to Ha’atafu Beach. This spot is home to surfing waves, warm blue water and a beautiful white sand expanse free from people, litter and worries about what you’ll do after graduation. Once you feel sufficiently tanned and refreshed, hop back in the car and drive the main road east, hugging the south coast of the island. You’ll pass through rural villages and fields of palm trees, and when you see a view you like, turn right, drive until the road ends and take in the towering seaside cliff views and crashing waves.

If you long for the road less traveled, enjoy pristine Pacific shores or are hiding from law enforcement, then Tonga just may be for you.

Your last stop before closing the loop and heading back into town is the Anahulu Cave, an underground cathedral sheltered from the midday heat and home to several cool, freshwater pools. Take a swim, and, if you’re feeling adventurous, jump off the cavern walls into the pools below.

Back in town, grab some dinner and a cold drink at Reload Bar or Friends Cafe and walk the main road past the Royal Palace. Kids and adults from all over the island gather on the Nuku’alofa waterfront most weekday evenings to exercise, swim and catch up with friends, so don’t be afraid to strike up a conversation and learn more about life in Tonga. The waterfront is also a great location to watch the sunset, and you should try to see at least one sunset per day while you’re in Tonga.

Photo Collection, Nikhil Nelson / The Hoya (Canon AE-1 film camera)
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in guide feature
The Book Class: A Fast Track to Authorship
The Book Class: A Fast Track to Authorship
Traveling Stuffed Panda Chunky Visits Hoyas at Their Homes
Traveling Stuffed Panda 'Chunky' Visits Hoyas at Their Homes
For Graduating Student Band Back to Yours, College Culminates in Debut Album
For Graduating Student Band Back to Yours, College Culminates in Debut Album
SHEEL PATEL/THE HOYA
Georgetown's Language Landscape Promotes Multiculturalism
AMANDA VANORDEN FOR THE HOYA
Punk Rock Spread From WGTB to the Streets of DC
THE PHILLIPS COLLECTION
Inside the Mind of George Condo
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *