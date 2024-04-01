Thank you for your support of The Hoya. We are Georgetown University’s oldest and largest student newspaper, serving as the university’s newspaper of record since 1920. The Hoya distributes 3,000 free copies to 30 locations across campus and the Georgetown neighborhood during the academic year.

Although not financially independent from the university, The Hoya is produced, managed and edited entirely by students. Over 400 students are involved in the publication of the paper as reporters, photographers, designers, editors and business staff.

For more details or to arrange a gift, please email [email protected].