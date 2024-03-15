Hoyas in San Juan: Where the Beach Meets the City and the Rainforest

Vibrant San Juan melds a mix of travel attractions to please any tourist: the colorful, charming streets of Viejo San Juan, the lush natural landscape of the El Yunque National Forest and the sunny beaches characteristic of a college spring break destination. And the best part is: you don’t even need a passport.

For comfortable rooms complete with amenities such as pool access and happy hour drinks, stay in Isla Verde at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel and Casino. Just a short stroll to the beach, leisurely bask in the Caribbean sun and finally open the novel you’d been saying you’d read before midterms interfered. Grab a scoop of passionfruit and mango sherbert from a local stand as a midday treat to cool yourself down, and return in the evening to snap pictures of the pastel sunset and toast to your vacation with a beach picnic.

For a more adventurous day, wake up bright and early to hitch an 8:30 a.m. ride outside the city to El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Park System. At El Yunque, you can learn about the rainforest’s foliage, embark on a hike, cliff jump, swing from a rope Tarzan-style into the water and have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to slide down a natural rock water slide. Prepare to get wet and muddy, though! Our group booked a tour through Spotin and highly recommends their engaging and energetic guides.

If you’re interested in checking out the nightlife, both Viejo San Juan and the rest of the city have plenty to offer. In Viejo San Juan, there’s La Factoria, where the famed Despacito music video was filmed. Elsewhere in the city, check out La Placita, a crowded market in the day that turns into a nightlife hotspot with a lively cluster of bars and clubs — including the festive go-to for college spring breakers, Tulum.

For your final full day, venture to Viejo San Juan. The neighborhood’s rich history dates back to 1519, making it the oldest city in the United States. If you’re looking to start your day off with brunch, stop at Caficultura near the entrance to Viejo San Juan, a quaint restaurant with a vintage café feel and delicious food. Start your sightseeing with El Morro, a large fort with a unique history dating back to the sixteenth century as both a Spanish and U.S. military outpost — one of the most famous sites in Puerto Rico. You can walk here by taking El Paseo del Morro, a seaside path bordering both the famous fort and the Bay of San Juan. Framed by historic walls and crystal blue water, the climb to El Morro is almost as breathtaking as the view of San Juan from the top. After exploring the fort, you can cool off by stopping at Anita Gelato for a creamy sweet treat.

Next, wander through the vibrant streets of Old San Juan, enjoying the bright architecture and array of charming shops. Make sure to walk down la Calle de la Fortaleza, which has a rotating overhead art display and ends at La Fortaleza, the governor’s residence. Choose from a wide variety of local restaurants for dinner — stop for a piña colada at La Casita de Rones on the Bay of San Juan or dine al fresco at Puerto Criollo and sample classic Puerto Rican dishes like mofongo while taking in the sights of a trip well spent.

