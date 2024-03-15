Hoyas in Clearwater: Floridian Sun, Gulf Breeze

A scenic drive down the Dunedin Causeway, which is lined with palm trees and always has a breeze of fresh sea air, takes you to the white sand beaches of Clearwater Beach and Honeymoon Island State Park. Located on the west coast of the Tampa Bay area, Clearwater is a picturesque town filled with beaches, restaurants, hotels and fishing spots. Sandy trails, salty air, crystal blue waves lapping in the distance, fishermen, palm trees, clear skies and the fresh scent of sunscreen are all prominent in the drive to Clearwater’s Honeymoon Island. Upon arriving in Tampa, we decided to head straight to the beach. With a blazing sun and clear skies, it was an ideal spot for a day of swimming, a late-afternoon tan and beach volleyball in a family-friendly area.

Located at the edge of the island is Honeymoon Island Beach, which stretches over four miles of breathtaking coastline. This beach attracts both tourists and native Floridians alike and is perfect for birdwatching, swimming, hiking and more.

After hopping on the ferry, we took a 15-minute scenic ferry ride from Honeymoon to Caladesi Island. A round-trip ticket costs 18 dollars and includes a four-hour stay on the island. Upon arrival, we noticed the bushels of smoke rising from the undergrowth, and firefighters circled the area. It turned out that the burning of palm trees was part of an ecological process called controlled burning. There are several benefits to this process. Some species of animals such as bobwhite quail and scrub jays only survive in newly burned areas. Burning parts of the forests can also allow plants to sprout as it burns the tops off of plants.

After dodging the flames — it felt like we were in ‘Jumanji’ — we headed down a small pathway that opened up to a picturesque and quiet view of the sea. It felt like we were on a deserted island, with only the sand and palm trees to accompany us. Sitting by the lapping waves with the sand beneath our feet made us feel as if the whole world was at peace and all the world’s problems were washed away. We picked up several seashells and sand dollars along the beach, and when walking inland, all we could hear was an occasional bird call. Wandering along the shore made hours feel like minutes, and we embraced the slow pace of life. Caladesi was a sanctuary for late afternoon strolls and reading — a break from a quick-paced lifestyle in a bustling city.

We both knew that a girls’ trip could not be complete without a shopping spree. We enjoyed the diverse stores at the International Plaza, and specifically, Altar’d State, which is a Tennessee-founded, faith-based women’s clothing brand. We bought springtime dresses for a picnic back in Georgetown and sat down for lunch to people watch. Witnessing the crazy drivers on Florida highways was an adventure, but we both enjoyed the ride back with the beautiful view of the water.

Tired out by our shopping adventures, we visited a Clearwater hotspot, Frenchy’s Outpost Bar and Grill. We agreed it is probably the most quintessentially Floridian place to visit. Sunkissed teens, sandy children and older couples decked out in Hawaiian shirts cherished the magnificent sunset on the Dunedin Causeway. Fish tacos and grouper nuggets, fresh from the Gulf of Mexico, were among the specialties we sampled.

Before Kate’s flight back to campus, we had a farewell lunch at Grill Fresh, my favorite restaurant in Palm Harbor, the town where I attended high school. Build-your-own-bowl style, similar to Georgetown’s DIG, we created delectable combinations of gluten-free noodles, rice, protein and vegetables.

Something about the warm Florida breeze and driving down highways lined with palm trees to country tunes sums up what we would call a dream vacation. Whether wanting to soak up some sun or try a new restaurant, Tampa Bay’s Clearwater beaches were exactly what we needed to relax after a busy midterm season. However, we caution that a Florida spring break is not complete without some airport chaos. Laura’s flight got canceled multiple times because of weather, and flights taking off across central Florida were similarly interrupted over the break — not exactly uncommon given the unpredictable Floridian weather. Nonetheless, we would surely do it again, despite the chaos and bustle. Returning to Georgetown with fresh tan lines and memories of the Florida heat and serenity of the beach made everything worth it.

Photo Collection, Kate Hwang and Laura Kopec / The Hoya