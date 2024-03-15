Hoyas in the UK: Mind the Gap!

As expected, when my redeye flight landed in London… it was raining. Stepping off the stairway, my friends and I were met with a cold breeze and sprinkles of rain, but once we made our way through customs, we were officially ready to begin our trip abroad.

After recovering from jetlag the next day, we headed into the city with a few pre-purchased railcards courtesy of the friend we were staying with. Of course, the first thing we saw was the London Eye, quickly followed by Big Ben (which is, surprisingly, not so big in person).

When planning the trip, we decided to visit Edinburgh, Scotland. So, 24 hours later, I found myself on a quick hour-and-a-half flight there. Though we only spent two days here, it was beautiful.

Once we entered the city, we found ourselves sent back in time, walking on brick streets and staying in a hotel directly across from Edinburgh Castle. The castle (bigger than Big Ben), was built in 1103, probably one of the oldest buildings I’ve ever set foot in. And even though it was built 900 years ago, it was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.

On the second day in Edinburgh, we decided to climb Arthur’s Seat — a viewpoint at the top of a nearby mountain. Though an inexperienced climber, I managed to reach the top, able to enjoy the view of nearly the whole city. It felt as though I could see miles and miles of land; we spent nearly two hours on this mountain, which I will never forget.

Upon our return to England, our flight was delayed due to London fog (not the delicious beverage). However, that night we bonded by ordering takeout, enjoying the company of each other and getting to know our friends’ family.

Arriving at Waterloo by train the following morning (remembering to mind the gap between the train and the platform), we immediately set off to see more sites — the Tower Bridge, the Tower of London, St. Paul’s Cathedral and the London Bridge (a fairly normal bridge, actually). We finished the night by stumbling upon the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, before our show at the West End, Les Misérables.

We spent our last full day in London at the British Museum and Kensington Palace. The former contained thousands of artifacts from around the world (some obtained in less than ethical ways). The latter was surrounded by the beautiful Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park, connecting it with Buckingham Palace.

The flight home (thankfully not a redeye) was a chance to remember and be grateful for the amazing opportunity to visit one of my new favorite cities in the world.

Photo Collection, Ana Tucholski / The Hoya