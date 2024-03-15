Hoyas in England: Red, Gray and London

Books, pubs and gray skies are typically what one would associate with London. The gray skies were definitely true, although I was very lucky and it didn’t rain at all during my time there, but I also found the color red. Lots and lots of red, which also happens to be my favorite color. So here is a digital scrapbook of everything red (and gray) I saw in London.

One of my top London bucket list items was to take a picture with the red telephone booths. I know it’s so cliche, but a girl’s gotta do what she’s gotta do.

I think my second bucket list item was to go to a cute coffee shop and write, pretending I’m a writer working on my next big novel. I was really just journaling about my jetlag and planning out my plan for the day.

To go all out as a tourist, I had to ride the bus. After several days of traveling through London, I can concur that I prefer the bus over the tube — it’s more fun. You get to see the sights, especially if you sit in the front row on the top deck.

And the gorgeous (albeit muddy) River Thames. The famous bridge that everyone knows about is not actually the London Bridge, it’s the Tower Bridge. But I actually prefer London Bridge because it gave me a great view of the ferries and boats. And it led me to Borough Market, where I had the best paella ever.

One thing I noticed while walking the streets of London was the amount of dog owners. People walk their dogs — all the time. I didn’t go a single hour without saying “hi” to at least one dog. And these dogs were all living posh lives, wearing coats and booties and the prettiest collars.

Perhaps one of the most popular areas I visited was Covent Garden, filled with shops, restaurants and the cutest cafes. I spent almost all of my trip in the city, and as you travel around, you’ll realize that everything is connected. You can go from one place to another without even realizing it. One moment you’re on Baker Street, the next minute you’re in Covent Garden or Regent Street. It’s really quite fun.

London is a fun and fascinating city, one filled with history and art and the best “cuppa” tea. If you ever get the chance to visit, see if you spot the color red as well.

Photos by Cynthia Chen / The Hoya.