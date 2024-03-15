Latest Print Issue
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
The Hoya
The Hoya

Hoyas in England: Red, Gray and London

By Cynthia Chen
March 15, 2024
I+wasn%E2%80%99t+exactly+sure+what+this+was+when+I+took+the+photo+but+I+now+know+it%E2%80%99s+a+post+box.+Isn%E2%80%99t+this+just+gorgeous%3F+We+should+replace+all+our+navy+ones+with+pretty+red+ones.+Think+of+how+pretty+the+streets+would+look.
Gallery11 Photos
I wasn’t exactly sure what this was when I took the photo but I now know it’s a post box. Isn’t this just gorgeous? We should replace all our navy ones with pretty red ones. Think of how pretty the streets would look.

Books, pubs and gray skies are typically what one would associate with London. The gray skies were definitely true, although I was very lucky and it didn’t rain at all during my time there, but I also found the color red. Lots and lots of red, which also happens to be my favorite color. So here is a digital scrapbook of everything red (and gray) I saw in London.
One of my top London bucket list items was to take a picture with the red telephone booths. I know it’s so cliche, but a girl’s gotta do what she’s gotta do.

The iconic telephone booths are, indeed, iconic. They were on every street corner and I had to fight the urge to not take a photo every time I came across one. I hope they never replace them. Even if they stop working. Especially if they stop working.

I think my second bucket list item was to go to a cute coffee shop and write, pretending I’m a writer working on my next big novel. I was really just journaling about my jetlag and planning out my plan for the day.

Does this count as cheating if the red item is my diary? It still very much fits the theme of London, though. Writing and reading with a hot cappuccino by my side.

To go all out as a tourist, I had to ride the bus. After several days of traveling through London, I can concur that I prefer the bus over the tube — it’s more fun. You get to see the sights, especially if you sit in the front row on the top deck.

Of course, the double-decker bus. I couldn’t stop humming “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths, which led me to think about “(500) Days of Summer,” which led me to think about how London is actually quite romantic, even with the grays. Especially with the grays.
The London Underground, or as the locals call it, the Tube.

And the gorgeous (albeit muddy) River Thames. The famous bridge that everyone knows about is not actually the London Bridge, it’s the Tower Bridge. But I actually prefer London Bridge because it gave me a great view of the ferries and boats. And it led me to Borough Market, where I had the best paella ever.

The gorgeous view of Tower Bridge as seen from London Bridge. Boats and ferries were milling around. Skies were overcast but that’s basically sunny weather in London terms.
I loved the sign for London Bridge and how posh it looked. “The Ward of Bridge” was a great pop of red against all the concrete.
I wasn’t exactly sure what this was when I took the photo but I now know it’s a post box. Isn’t this just gorgeous? We should replace all our navy ones with pretty red ones. Think of how pretty the streets would look.
And of course, the people of London love their coffee. But they also litter.

One thing I noticed while walking the streets of London was the amount of dog owners. People walk their dogs — all the time. I didn’t go a single hour without saying “hi” to at least one dog. And these dogs were all living posh lives, wearing coats and booties and the prettiest collars.

This isn’t exactly red or gray, but it felt necessary to include a picture of this poodle strutting across the street with its little puffer jacket on.
London was also filled with another animal, the friendly (almost too friendly) pigeon.

Perhaps one of the most popular areas I visited was Covent Garden, filled with shops, restaurants and the cutest cafes. I spent almost all of my trip in the city, and as you travel around, you’ll realize that everything is connected. You can go from one place to another without even realizing it. One moment you’re on Baker Street, the next minute you’re in Covent Garden or Regent Street. It’s really quite fun.

A restaurant sign in Neal’s Yard in Covent Garden. Absolutely gorgeous. Absolutely right. “Even adventurers must eat.”

London is a fun and fascinating city, one filled with history and art and the best “cuppa” tea. If you ever get the chance to visit, see if you spot the color red as well.
Photos by Cynthia Chen / The Hoya.
