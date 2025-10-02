Labor Solidarity Concert Calls for Student-Worker Solidarity Amidst Administration’s GUTS Decision-Making

Following the university administration’s decision to move forward with plans to transfer management of the Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS) service to a third-party contractor, students and student bands amassed on Copley Lawn to promote student-worker solidarity Sept. 26.

The Labor Solidarity Concert, organized by the Georgetown Coalition for Workers’ Rights (GCWR) — a student group advocating for labor rights and the driving force behind the petition advocating for GUTS workers that was delivered to the university Sept. 19 — was co-sponsored by the Culture and Politics, Justice and Peace Studies and English departments, as well as Georgetown Radio and Prospect Records. The concert featured six performances from a variety of student bands and solo performers. Oneil’s Famous Jerk, owned by Georgetown Planning and Facilities Management employee Oneil Batchelor, provided delicious and comforting Jamaican food for concertgoers.

Kicking Cans, a Georgetown student band, kicked off the show with a set of lively covers. Although the crowd was hesitant to join in for Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold” and Chappell Roan’s “Love Me Anyway,” by the time the guitar storm of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” was brewing, the lawn was aflame with song and energy. Their renditions were lively and greatly enjoyable — a great way to start off the evening.

The electricity Kicking Cans sparked was followed by a heart-wrenching performance of original and cover songs by Maxine Messina (CAS ’29). Their beautiful acoustic originals, “Drink Up” and “Reason,” bookended a bittersweet duet cover of Searows’ “Walk Me Home” and a solo cover of Dijon’s “Scratching.”

Afterward, a GCWR member shared a message from one of the GUTS bus drivers expressing their disappointment with what they saw as the university prioritizing its financial interests over the people who make the school a working and welcoming environment. This message, alongside the presence of several GUTS drivers and facilities workers at the event, made for a meaningful display of their importance within the community.

The brief reading was followed by a politically-charged solo performance of original songs melding rap and spoken word. Through his songs, Zachary Basile, guitarist for the now-graduated indie George Washington University student band Home Remedies, lamented the current political state and cried for action and resistance against tyranny. His Hobo Johnson-esque style was not for everyone, but many of the lyrics were clever and striking.

Though the vast array of musical sounds made for a whirlwind of an experience, it was a greatly enjoyable time, and the crowd received every act with gleeful enthusiasm. The next group, JAM — a Georgetown music club that encourages musicians from all across campus to join its jam sessions — performed a series of exciting covers that once again lit up the growing crowd. Students and workers alike were dancing, singing and gleaming as the group rocked out to Green Day’s “American Idiot,” the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” and Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me.” Afterward, two of the group’s members remained to sing Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr.’s “Just the Two of Us.”

At this point, the energy was palpable on the lawn and my plate was piled with seconds of the wonderfully gooey mac and cheese, the perfectly tender spiced jerk chicken and the fatty and flavorful pork belly. Everyone was riding the high of a splendid evening of music, community and great food that reinforced student-worker solidarity and the appreciation of those making up the backbone of Georgetown’s campus. Another GCWR member came onstage to discuss the group’s “Week of Action,” of which the concert was an essential piece to bring together the community.

Afterward, Georgetown student band Red Sunflower took the stage with its electrifying experimental rock, which was followed by the final act, where student Lucia Zambetti (CAS ’26) closed out the concert with a selection of emotionally intimate original songs. The soft, introspective nature of her music was a great way to end an emotional and wonderful evening.

Overall, the Labor Solidarity concert was a successful night full of wonderful student performances and the opportunity to forge connections between students and workers. It reiterated the importance of Georgetown’s community and was a meaningful way of rounding out the first “Week of Action” in the GCWR campaign for GUTS bus drivers, which will see more action and community-building in the coming weeks.