Individual Found Dead on Southernmost Campus Boundary

An individual was found dead March 1 outside the Village A apartment complex on the southern boundary of Georgetown University’s campus.

In a March 1 email to Georgetown community members, Jay Gruber, the university’s associate vice president of public safety, and Katherine Perez, the chief of the Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD), said the individual is not known to have ties to the university. The individual was found deceased at 4:55 a.m. and officials do not suspect foul play, according to the email.

Gruber and Perez said the university will make resources available to affected students.

“We know this is deeply upsetting news, and we urge members of our community to visit the Every Hoya Cares website to learn about and access resources available in-person and remotely for your mental and emotional well-being,” Gruber and Perez wrote in the email.

Officials have not released further information about the decedent, including their age, gender or name.

Gruber and Perez said the university is working with relevant authorities to learn more about the incident.

“Georgetown University officials are cooperating with the DC Metropolitan Police Department which is investigating the incident,” Gruber and Perez wrote.