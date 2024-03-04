Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Individual Found Dead on Southernmost Campus Boundary

By Evie Steele, Executive EditorMarch 4, 2024

An individual was found dead March 1 outside the Village A apartment complex on the southern boundary of Georgetown University’s campus.

In a March 1 email to Georgetown community members, Jay Gruber, the university’s associate vice president of public safety, and Katherine Perez, the chief of the Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD), said the individual is not known to have ties to the university. The individual was found deceased at 4:55 a.m. and officials do not suspect foul play, according to the email.

Gruber and Perez said the university will make resources available to affected students.

“We know this is deeply upsetting news, and we urge members of our community to visit the Every Hoya Cares website to learn about and access resources available in-person and remotely for your mental and emotional well-being,” Gruber and Perez wrote in the email. 

Officials have not released further information about the decedent, including their age, gender or name.

Gruber and Perez said the university is working with relevant authorities to learn more about the incident.

“Georgetown University officials are cooperating with the DC Metropolitan Police Department which is investigating the incident,” Gruber and Perez wrote.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Inaugural GradGov Gala Gathers Over 1,000 Attendees
Inaugural GradGov Gala Gathers Over 1,000 Attendees
Georgetownbiden | Georgetown University student activists, in conjunction with Georgetown University College Democrats, announced the launching of Georgetown Students for Biden, which hopes to campaign for President Bidens reelection bid and create professional development opportunities for students.
Georgetown Students for Biden Works to Increase Youth Turnout, Provide Campaign Opportunities
The McDonough School of Business’ (MSB) Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy hosted its second annual stock pitch competition on Feb. 23, which was won by the team pitching a stock buy of cybersecurity company Fortinet.
Fortinet Team Wins Annual Stock Pitch Competition
Two experts discussed political and social conflict in Yemen since the Arab Spring and the current state of the country in a Feb. 22 discussion.
Experts Discuss Conflict in Post-Arab Spring Yemen
Mexican professor and political scientist Denise Dresser discussed Mexico’s upcoming 2024 presidential election in an event hosted by the Georgetown Americas Institute (GAI) on Feb. 22.
Discussion: What’s at Stake in Mexico’s 2024 Elections
Georgetown University | Georgetown University College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) announced the creation of the First Fellows program for first-generation limited-income students to provide students mentorship and academic support through a $2.8 million graduate donation on Feb. 26.
College to Launch First-Generation Student Fellowship With $2.8 Million Gift
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *