Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya


The Hoya




Earth Week Collaborative Holds Third Annual Celebration

By Nola Goodwin, Staff WriterApril 26, 2024

The Georgetown University Earth Week Collaborative, a group organizing on-campus events to celebrate the environment, hosted their third annual Earth Week from April 21 to April 28.

The Earth Week Collaborative aims to highlight sustainability and environmental issues both on and off campus, including through raising money for the Potomac Riverkeeper Network, a D.C.-based organization dedicated to protecting the right to clean water. The Georgetown Earth Commons, the center for environmental education on campus, and the Office of Sustainability recently awarded the Earth Week Collaborative with the Green Commons Award, a financial grant that recognizes and supports initiatives for environmental change. 

Charvee Dua (CAS ’25), a co-chair of the Earth Week Collaborative, said the group’s main goal is to bring together organizations that may not be explicitly connected to environmental issues. 

“We did an event with Students for Justice in Palestine this year and we’re also doing a climate policy panel with the Georgetown College Democrats — things that aren’t necessarily inherently environmental. We’re getting more students on campus to think about sustainability and just celebrate the week,” Dua told The Hoya.

Ruth Abramovitz/The Hoya | The Georgetown University Earth Week Collaborative hosted their annual Earth Week celebration in collaboration with student groups and university organizations.

Cate Ledoux (CAS ’25), the other co-chair, said that the celebration provides opportunities for students to get involved without committing to joining a specific club. 

Full disclosure: Cate Ledoux formerly served as an assistant copy editor for The Hoya.

“There are so many people who are environmentally-minded or care about the environment without necessarily being part of one of the tentpole environmental clubs, so I feel like this week is really for everyone to join in on,” Ledoux told The Hoya.

Organizations participating included Georgetown Bubble, which sells bubble tea at campus events; The Corp, a student-run non-profit; Georgetown University College Democrats (GUCD) and the Georgetown Radio Station, WGTB.

Dua added that she is particularly excited about the benefit concert on Copley Lawn on April 28, hosted by WGTB, to end the celebration, as she hopes it will draw in a wider variety of people and increase the Collaborative’s visibility.

“We’re hoping that people will just be walking by and listen to the music and want to come sit down for a bit. I think it’ll be a fun celebration at the end of the week to finish things off,” Dua said.

Georgetown Renewable Energy and Environmental Network (GREEN) also aided in planning Earth Week events. 

Jack Hoeffler (CAS ’25), co-president of GREEN, said that he hopes GREEN will be able to continue connecting Georgetown students with similar interests through events like Earth Week.

“There are really great environmental opportunities all across campus and often we have people show up and say ‘I’m really interested in environmentalism but I don’t know what to do,’ and we have so many things we can recommend,” Hoeffler told The Hoya. 

Hoeffler added that GREEN’s size means it has more funding than other student environmental groups, which he hopes will help support additional opportunities.

“We’re a large club with a lot of funding, and we can provide that pretty generally. We’re a welcoming club, and we can use our fund to help encourage people to join other environmental clubs that have more specific agendas.” 

Dua said that the financial aid from the Earth Commons Award has been a major help for the Collaborative expanding the group’s mission and planning events throughout the week.

“Having that source of funding, since we aren’t technically a student organization through the CSE, and people to support our mission has been really helpful and has helped us to do some of these bigger events.”

Dua added that she hopes the Collaborative will grow and improve the celebration in the future, becoming more self-sufficient in coming years and hosting more of their own signature events.

“We’re constantly thinking of new ideas about what could work, and especially now that we have some funding, it’s easier for us to implement those and not necessarily have to put those onto another club,” Dua said. “So while we are excited for tons of collaborations, we’re also excited to have some more bandwidth to do these exciting events we’ve been dreaming of for a long time.”
Courtesy of Nicoletta Pireddu | Dominic Pham (CAS 23) received the Undergraduate Presidential Prize from the American Comparative Literature Association (ACLA) for his honors thesis.
Jinwoo Chong/The Hoya | GU Jewish Life hosted the Passover Seder on April 22, the first Seder many students attended at Georgetown.
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | Activists from eight Washington, D.C. universities, including Georgetown University, joined protesters at George Washington University to rally for a ceasefire in Gaza and universities divestment from companies tied to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
GU Hawaii Club | The Georgetown University Hawai‘i Club will celebrate its 27th lūʻau, featuring hula performances, live music and authentic Hawaiian food, on April 28.
Sydney Carroll | Georgetown University Bachelor Appreciation Club Hoyas (BACH) created the university’s first-ever live “The Bachelorette”-inspired show April 22.
The Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy announced a cohort of 14 students who will take part in the second annual FinPolicy Trek on April 15, where they will learn firsthand about current issues facing the finance and technology industries.
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | Waving Palestinian flags, Georgetown University students, faculty and staff passed through the Georgetown neighborhood.
Students, faculty and staff from Georgetown University joined a tent encampment at George Washington University.
Students of the Georgetown university School of Continuing Studies (SCS) participated in a river cleanup event at Kenilworth Park near the Anacostia River on April 20, where they removed harmful litter and increased stewardship of the Anacostia.
Caitlyn Dovel | Georgetown Renewable Energy and Environmental Network (GREEN), a student-run environmental advocacy group at Georgetown University, celebrated Earth Month with their first-ever Trashion Show.
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | Foxtrot, a Chicago-based coffee chain and grocery store, shocked Georgetown University students when it announced April 23 that it would close all 33 of its locations and file for bankruptcy.
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | The 11th Annual Global Expo, coinciding with GAAP Weekend for admitted students, showcased international cuisine, performances and culture on April 20 with more than 20 student clubs.
Tristan Perkins | The Georgetown University 1634 Society hosted its annual One for Georgetown Fundraiser, hoping to raise $1,789 in student donations.
Madison Fox-Moore/The Hoya | The Georgetown University Bipartisan Coalition hosted its annual first-year debate on April 16.
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | Members of the Georgetown University chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a student group that demonstrates support for Palestinian students, organized a die-in protest in Red Square while prospective students and parents visited campus during Georgetown Admissions Ambassador Program (GAAP) Weekend on April 12, commemorating Palestinians killed in a Gazan hospital.
@gujackbulldog/Instagram | A Georgetown University Law Center (GULC) graduate wrote a letter to Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia advocating for the discontinuation of Jack the Bulldog, the university’s live animal mascot, citing safety concerns at athletic events and health concerns specific to his breed.
Courtesy of Josie Balistreri | The first student drag show, Mx. Georgetown, presented six drag queens and kings in a pageant format competing for the title of Mx. Georgetown with a talent portion and a lip-sync battle included in the show.
Evie Steele/The Hoya | The Circle of Indigenous Students’Alliance (CISA), an organization that elevates the voices and culture of Indigenous students on campus, displayed its Native Art Showcase with the theme Le Emántanhanpi, which in the Lakota language is interpreted as “We Belong Here,” featuring live poetry, dancing, music and visual art presentations April 12.
