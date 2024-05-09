Latest Print Issue
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
The Hoya
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disperse After Regrouping on GWU’s Campus

By Caitlin McLean and Caroline RareshideMay 9, 2024
Caitlin McLean/The Hoya
Police threatened to arrest individuals if they did not disperse from the area.

Pro-Palestinian protesters dispersed for the night after reassembling May 9 at George Washington University (GWU), one night after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested 33 individuals. 

 

Police threatened to arrest individuals if they did not disperse from the area, according to livestream footage from the police line. It is unclear why protesters made the decision to disperse. 

 

The reestablishment of protests on GWU’s campus comes almost 48 hours after MPD cleared the pro-Palestinian encampment on May 8 from the University Yard, where seven Georgetown students were arrested.   

 

This is a developing story. 
About the Contributors
Caitlin McLean
Caitlin McLean, Chair of the Board
Caitlin McLean is a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences from New York, N.Y., studying government and history with a minor in journalism. She does not know how to drive. [email protected]
Caroline Rareshide
Caroline Rareshide, Managing Editor
Caroline Rareshide is a junior in the SFS from New Orleans, La., studying international politics with a minor in economics. She may or may not have illegally walked on the Kennedy Compound. [email protected]
