Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disperse After Regrouping on GWU’s Campus

Pro-Palestinian protesters dispersed for the night after reassembling May 9 at George Washington University (GWU), one night after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested 33 individuals.

Police threatened to arrest individuals if they did not disperse from the area, according to livestream footage from the police line. It is unclear why protesters made the decision to disperse.

The reestablishment of protests on GWU’s campus comes almost 48 hours after MPD cleared the pro-Palestinian encampment on May 8 from the University Yard, where seven Georgetown students were arrested.

