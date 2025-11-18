Latest Print Issue
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Iwuchukwu to Undergo Medical Procedure, Miss 6-8 Weeks

By Nate Seidenstein, Senior Sports EditorNovember 18, 2025
Haan Jun (Ryan) Lee
Georgetown men’s basketball senior center Vince Iwuchukwu (center) will miss 6 to 8 weeks for a ‘scheduled medical procedure,’ a team spokesperson announced Nov. 18.

Georgetown University men’s basketball senior center Vince Iwuchukwu will undergo a “scheduled medical procedure” and miss six to eight weeks of the season, a team spokesperson announced Nov. 18.

Iwuchukwu has been a standout player for the Hoyas, coming off the bench in relief of starting sophomore center Julius Halaifonua and providing key production en route to Georgetown’s 4-0 start. So far this season, Iwuchukwu has averaged 11.8 points, 4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 2 blocks per game.

Diana Pulupa, a Georgetown Athletics spokesperson, said Iwuchukwu is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated before January.

“He is generally in good health and will take a brief recovery period, with a follow up evaluation expected within six to eight weeks,” Pulupa wrote in an email to media. “He will return once he is cleared at that evaluation.”

“He is in good spirits and appreciates the support,” Pulupa added.

Pulupa did not provide details on the procedure.

Iwuchukwu joined the Hoyas as a transfer this season after playing at St. John’s University last year. Prior to attending St. John’s, Iwuchukwu played two years for the University of Southern California (USC). In his first year at USC, Iwuchukwu suffered a cardiac arrest during a July practice and missed half of the season.

In the Hoyas’ most recent win against the Clemson University Tigers (4-1), Iwuchukwu played nearly the entirety of the second half after Halaifonua fouled out. Iwuchukwu made a key bucket near the end of the game to seal Georgetown’s second power conference win of the young season. After the buzzer sounded, Iwuchukwu stormed into the bleachers to celebrate with the student section in an image that quickly went viral.

After a strong start to the season, the Hoyas will likely lose some of the momentum from their strong start at a key time. How Georgetown performs without Iwuchukwu, with a center rotation that already had major questions, will be a key indicator for their tournament aspirations entering the second half of the non-conference schedule. A heavier load will likely fall to sophomore center Seal Diouf and sophomore forward Jayden Fort for frontcourt minutes.

Now shorthanded in the frontcourt, the Hoyas are looking ahead at one of the toughest portions of their schedule. After a buy game against the winless Wagner College Seahawks (0-4) Nov. 22, Georgetown will head to Orlando, Fla., for the ESPN Events Invitational against the University of Dayton (3-1), University of Miami (3-1) and No. 9 Brigham Young University (3-1). The Hoyas are also scheduled to play the No. 18 University of North Carolina (4-0) Dec. 7.

Iwuchukwu’s recovery schedule puts him in line to be evaluated to return in time for Georgetown’s New Year’s Eve matchup against No. 14 St. John’s (2-1).

