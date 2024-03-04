21+Things+I+Wish+I+Knew+Before+I+Turned+21.

Looking back at the years leading up to my 21st birthday in February, there are numerous lessons I wish I’d known earlier. This list may not resonate with everyone, but if you happen to stumble upon these reflections, I hope they provide a few helpful insights! At 21, I was still figuring out so much about life, relationships and career plans. With more experience and perspective, here are some things I would tell my younger self:
- Always choose the second option if you’re trying to decide between two options. The fact that a second option exists probably means you’re not fully committed to the first option anyway.
- Never live on the first floor of any dorm (no exceptions) unless you want to own a pet rat! 😁
- Learn personal finance! If you don’t know anything about how to manage your money, then actually take a course on it and do something about it. It will change your life.
- College isn’t only about having fun; it’s also about hustling and realizing your full potential. Start networking from freshman year and know what career industry you want to pursue by your sophomore year. I know, it sounds brutal. 🙁
- Owala bottles are underrated — they outperform both Hydro Flasks and Stanleys by a significant margin (and that is a fact).
- Living abroad will change your outlook on life, especially if you’re an international student. Don’t be afraid to travel the world and talk to strangers! That’s how you come out of your comfort zone and grow.
- Cut yourself off from vaping or smoking nicotine … now. — P.S. I cannot stress this enough, especially because I come from a smoking family.
- You’re gonna have to learn how to type correctly at some point in your life. So, do it now. I’ve noticed many people around me who still struggle to type properly, which complicates working on a laptop. Trust me; it’ll save you loads of time once you ace typing!
- Focus on what truly enriches your life. Excessive spending and unhealthy social pressures can lead to dire consequences. Surround yourself with people who appreciate you for who you are, not what you consume. Remember, no conspicuous consumption! 🤓
- Be prepared to see your parents grow older. 😭 I go back home every Christmas and summer break, and I start seeing new wrinkles on my parents’ faces. The thought that they’ll inevitably pass away is daunting, but you’ll have to accept it soon. Make sure you treat them with twice as much kindness in the meantime!
- Whatever choice you make in your life, always listen to your intuition and not your ego. And never look back when you do. Sometimes, the smarter choices require you to humble yourself temporarily.
- It’s fine to puke in public. Everyone goes through that breakdown at one point, so just puke. Literally, no one cares. 😸
- I know I’m still just turning 21, but take as many risks as you can while you’re young! I decided to study in Doha, and it’s by far the best choice I’ve made in my entire life. If you’re lucky enough, you can take as many risks without many responsibilities.
- Be proactive and engage with the world around you. The more you venture out and interact with others, the luckier you become. So go out there, chat with a bunch of people and make those connections! Don’t be afraid!
- Catch up on sleep. I’m a hypocrite for saying this, but don’t be the type of person who goes around saying “Sleep is for the weak.” Your body needs sleep because sleep does wonders for your physical health. If you’re tired, just sleep. If you’re having a shit day, just sleep. It’s truly the way to make yourself feel better.
- Physical fitness is huge. It’s so much easier to maintain being fit in your 20s (and probably in your 30s) if you already have a set routine of working out in the past.
- Attending university will potentially change your whole personality and beliefs. And that is completely okay. That change will be for the better.
- It should not take you more than a few weeks, if not months, to figure out whether someone is a jerk. Sometimes, you’re going to give your heart out to people who really don’t deserve it. Then, one day, you’ll return to your senses and realize that was your growth period.
- At one point, you might question every decision you’ve made, such as the school you attended or the career path you chose, but remember that it’s pointless to always wonder. You’re here now, so you might as well embrace that!
- Pass Map of the Modern World so that you don’t need to retake it your sophomore year. 💀
- Always remember who you work for. You surely don’t work for your professor or company. You work for yourself. You stay up all night because you learn to manage your time better. You ask for feedback not because you want to compete with your colleagues, but because you want to be a detail-oriented professional. Even with mundane tasks, you do it to adopt mental fortitude!