Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

GU Graduate Wins Presidential Undergraduate Prize for Thesis

By Nora Toscano, Academics Desk Editor April 25, 2024

The American Comparative Literature Association (ACLA) awarded Dominic Pham (CAS ’23) with the presidential undergraduate prize at the organization’s annual conference in Montreal, Canada from April 14 to 17. 

Full disclosure: Dominic Pham served as The Hoya’s Senior Design Editor in Fall 2020, Managing Editor in Spring 2021, Creative Director in Fall 2021 and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Spring 2022.

The award recognized his honors thesis, titled “The Struggle Continues: Cosmopolitan Encounters and Spatial Disjunctions in Singaporean and Vietnamese Literature,” which focuses on cosmopolitanism in Vietnamese and Singaporean literature. An Asian American Literature class Pham took his freshman year and a class he took on Singaporean literature as a junior studying abroad in Singapore inspired his thesis, which was completed last year. 

Pham, who is now pursuing a Ph.D. in biophysics at Stanford University, said that the decision to focus on Vietnamese literature came in part from his family’s experiences as refugees.  

“Ultimately, I went back to my personal identity and the fact that my family are Vietnamese refugees,” Pham told The Hoya. “I think growing up, I, always in the back of my mind, was interested in these issues of migration, how people move and how people are displaced. And doing that in the context of Southeast Asia made sense so that I could explore my own personal identity at the same time that I was writing this academic piece.”

Courtesy of Nicoletta Pireddu | Dominic Pham (CAS ’23) received the Undergraduate Presidential Prize from the American Comparative Literature Association (ACLA) for his honors thesis.

Pham’s research centered on the issues of migration and identity in the 20th century, examining the idea of a global, cosmopolitan identity connecting others through more than nationality or culture. 

Pham added that his findings did not indicate a universal human experience among the four books he analyzed.

“The argument is like, you can be cosmopolitan, you can have different ties to a lot of different cultures, but that doesn’t mean that you will connect with every single person on a universal level,” Pham said. “And the second finding is that literature helps us fill in that void by allowing us to imagine a world where people are more connected than they actually are.”

Nicoletta Pierddu, the director of the global and comparative literature program, and Philip Kafalas, an associate professor in the department of East Asian languages and cultures, served as Pham’s mentors as he developed his thesis.

Kafalas, who worked with Pham during the first half of his research process, said that Pham’s experience in the biology field was evident as he researched, a fact that set him apart from other students. 

“He worked on trying to refine the theory of cosmopolitanism in view of what he was seeing, and I never really asked him about this, but I always had a hunch because he’s also a biochemistry person,” Kalafas told The Hoya. “And this is what scientists do all the time, right? You always question the theory.”

Pierddu, who worked with Pham during the second half of his thesis, said his research is unique in the way it not only compares two post-independence Singaporean novels with two Vietnamese novels written during the Vietnam War but also looks into the complexities of globalization.

“So it’s not only one way of addressing this issue of globalism but rather he delves into the problematic relationship between different nations, between different ethnicities, colonization, political ideologies, cold wars, created fractures,” Pierddu told The Hoya.“He really asks, ‘What kind of cosmopolitanism can individuals construct when they try to transcend these difficult conditions?’”

Pierddu is active in the ACLA and nominated Pham for the prize along with Kafalas and Nicole Rizzuto, an English professor. She organized a seminar that took place at the ACLA conference and was able to be there when Pham received his award.

“It was all the more touching, to be there to support your student who’s being recognized at the national level,” Pierddu said. “So we were all thrilled and proud.”

Pham added that being recognized by the ACLA and attending the conference was a special experience for him. 

“It was great to have recognition from a larger audience than just me and my committee members,” Pham said. “And I felt very proud of the work I had done my senior year.”

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Academics
The Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy announced a cohort of 14 students who will take part in the second annual FinPolicy Trek on April 15, where they will learn firsthand about current issues facing the finance and technology industries.
Psaros Center Announces Financial Policy Scholar Cohort
Nora Toscano/The Hoya | 15 undergraduate researchers presented their findings during the 2024 Colloquium for Research in the Social Sciences and Humanities.
GU Students Present Humanities Research Findings
Georgetown University Lauinger Library | Four students won The Bernard M. Wagner Medal, The Annabelle Bonner Medal, The Lynch Pendergast Medal and The Ora Mary Pelham Poetry Prize as part of the 2024 Creative Writing Awards given through the English Department to be honored on April 30.
English Department Announces 2024 Creative Writing Award Winners
McDonough School of Business | Thomas Cooke (LAW 74, 76, 84), a distinguished McDonough School of Business (MSB) professor for nearly 50 years, died April 8 at age 74.
Thomas Cooke, Beloved MSB Professor, Dies at 74
Nola Goodwin/The Hoya | Journalist Sarah McCammon reflected on her personal religious experience and claimed that a lack of inclusivity and equity is compelling young people to leave the white evangelical Christian church at an April 17 book talk, also deconstructing the origins of evangelical.
Journalist, Ex-Evangelical Profiles Church Exodus
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | A panel discussion hosted by the Institute of Politics and Public Service on April 4th moderated by Allegra Kirkland, the politics director at Teen Vogue, brought attention to the role of young voters in the upcoming presidential election and politician’s need to win this key demographic.
Panelists Emphasize Role of Young Voters in Upcoming Elections
More in Campus News
Jinwoo Chong/The Hoya | GU Jewish Life hosted the Passover Seder on April 22, the first Seder many students attended at Georgetown.
Jewish Life Hosts Passover Seder, Welcomes Students for Their First Seder
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | Activists from eight Washington, D.C. universities, including Georgetown University, joined protesters at George Washington University to rally for a ceasefire in Gaza and universities divestment from companies tied to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Developing: GU Students, Faculty Rally for Gaza, March to Encampment
GU Hawaii Club | The Georgetown University Hawai‘i Club will celebrate its 27th lūʻau, featuring hula performances, live music and authentic Hawaiian food, on April 28.
‘Kuleana’: Lū‘au Festival Celebrates Hawaiian Culture at Georgetown
Sydney Carroll | Georgetown University Bachelor Appreciation Club Hoyas (BACH) created the university’s first-ever live “The Bachelorette”-inspired show April 22.
Bachelor Appreciation Club for Hoyas Hosts First-Ever Georgetown Bachelorette
Students of the Georgetown university School of Continuing Studies (SCS) participated in a river cleanup event at Kenilworth Park near the Anacostia River on April 20, where they removed harmful litter and increased stewardship of the Anacostia.
Earth Day River Cleanup Sparks SCS Community Action and Environmental Reflection
Caitlyn Dovel | Georgetown Renewable Energy and Environmental Network (GREEN), a student-run environmental advocacy group at Georgetown University, celebrated Earth Month with their first-ever Trashion Show.
First-Ever Trashion Show Celebrates Earth Month With Recycled Fashion
More in News
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | Waving Palestinian flags, Georgetown University students, faculty and staff passed through the Georgetown neighborhood.
Photo Gallery: GU Students, Faculty Rally for Gaza, Join Encampment at GWU
Students, faculty and staff from Georgetown University joined a tent encampment at George Washington University.
Developing: Georgetown Students, Faculty, Staff Join Tent Encampment at George Washington University
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | Foxtrot, a Chicago-based coffee chain and grocery store, shocked Georgetown University students when it announced April 23 that it would close all 33 of its locations and file for bankruptcy.
Foxtrot Shutters All Locations, Costs GU Students Popular Study Spot
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | The 11th Annual Global Expo, coinciding with GAAP Weekend for admitted students, showcased international cuisine, performances and culture on April 20 with more than 20 student clubs.
Global Expo Showcases International Cuisine, Performances to Community, Admitted Students
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate elected vice chairs for its three committees and made plans to make campus more wheelchair-accessible and streamline club funding at an April 21 meeting, discussing the new budget guide and ways of reforming bylaws.
GUSA Plans for Equitable Campus, Prepares for Clearer Budget Process
The Georgetown University community has raised more than 11,500 dollars in support of Quintina Daniels, an employee in Leos dining hall, following a fire that destroyed her apartment. || Provided by Quintina Daniels
GU Community Raises Thousands for Leo’s Employee After Apartment Fire
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *