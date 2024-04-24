Airplane Mode: The Land Down Under the Land Down Under

Arriving in Auckland, I found myself in a familiar modern metropolis despite being halfway across the world. The city reminded me of Canada more than anything else, with a grungy yet first-world atmosphere. New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland is situated on the northern coast of the country’s North Island. To the south of Auckland are rolling green hills, national parks and volcanic islands, and a variety of whales and dolphins lie in the waters off its coast.

Seemingly beyond their home turf, LATAM Airlines conducted my flight to New Zealand and apparently runs regular flights from Sydney to Auckland. I have come to believe the plane boarding process says a lot about how well-run an airline is, and LATAM’s hectic scramble to embark lived up to the airline’s reputation. Unlike the flight itself, which often hardly varies between carriers, the boarding process is a test in communication, organization and people management. It’s something that is entirely in the control of the airline and can be done well or poorly regardless of whether the carrier is a budget or luxury outfit.

Truthfully, I did not find the urban parts of Auckland to be terribly impressive — it’s the sites nearby that make the trip worthwhile. Staring at the Sky Tower, a discount version of Seattle’s Space Needle and Auckland proper’s most prominent structure only yields about a minute’s worth of amazement. I spent my first morning walking the downtown area and harbor, browsing ferry tickets before deciding to head across the harbor to Devonport, a small town north of Auckland. Devonport is a welcome break from the urban hustle and bustle of Auckland’s central business district and is reminiscent of a seaside New England hamlet.

After the ferry docked, I took to the coast, walking along beaches and parks while enjoying views of the volcanic islands that dot the Hauraki Gulf. The town’s main street plays host to several small businesses, from bookstores and barbers to clothiers and cafes, and is a great place to spend an afternoon. I particularly enjoyed browsing the shelves of Bookmark, a used book outlet with categories for every type of book imaginable. I even found a copy of Mao’s Little Red Book in their “Wee Books” jar, a collection of miniature-sized reading materials.

For dinner, I found an Indian spot with good reviews within walking distance from the harbor. I tend to gravitate towards Indian food when I am somewhere new. I think the comfort of a cuisine I grew up enjoying is doubly pleasing on the road.

As alluded to earlier, the best of the North Island is beyond the city. So, for my second day, I took a trip to Rotorua, a geothermal lakeside town southeast of Auckland. Rotorua is about a two-hour journey from Auckland by car, and upon arriving I walked the town’s lakefront before embarking on a hike covering Rotorua’s natural wonders, including geysers, hot springs and boiling rivers. The most striking feature of Rotorua, though, is the sulfur smell that hovers over the whole town. While arresting at first, I got surprisingly used to the fragrance.

Rotorua is also where the National Kiwi Hatchery is located, the primary organization focused on conserving and rehabilitating New Zealand’s national pride, the adorable kiwi bird. Being a lover of the natural world, I knew a trip to New Zealand would not be complete without seeing these iconic creatures. At the hatchery, I took a tour that included insights into kiwi bird behavior, conservation and breeding. Of course, you also get to see the critters themselves, both in a natural setting and as a part of the organization’s hatchery program.

During my final evening in New Zealand, I chose a local pasta bar for dinner, a cuisine nearly as comforting as the Indian food I’d had the night before. Curiously, a physical copy of my passport was required to have a beer with dinner here, apparently having both ID cards from Australia and The United States doesn’t cut it. I’d hate to think what they’d have asked of me if I wanted to drink something stronger.

If you have more than a weekend in New Zealand, I also recommend heading to the South Island. The fjords at Milford Sound will remind you of Scandivania, and bungee jumping, skydiving and rafting are just a few of the activities to keep thrill-seekers happy. Because the scenery is so impressive, it is also a great place to enjoy a road trip or scenic train ride. From Auckland, I headed back to Sydney for a slew of classes before packing my bags again on Wednesday night.