WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Advance to Big East Tournament Semifinals, Defeat St. John’s

In the quarterfinals of the Big East women’s basketball tournament, the Georgetown University women’s basketball team (21-10, 9-9 Big East) matched up against the third-seeded St. John’s Red Storm (17-14, 11-7 Big East), pulling the upset in a 53-44 win.

In a game expected to be close — the teams split the season series, with each game decided by single digits — the Hoyas raced to an early 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

St. John’s, playing for the first time in ten days, was visibly rattled by the ferocious Georgetown defense. The Hoyas entered the game with the tenth-ranked nationally scoring defense, allowing only 54.4 points per game.

By the end of the first quarter, Georgetown led 17-7, having forced 5 St. John’s turnovers. The Hoyas’ offense was paced by senior guard and Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year Kelsey Ransom, who scored 4 points on 2-8 shooting in the opening frame.

With just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter, graduate forward Mya Bembry recorded a steal and put in the easy layup to push the Georgetown advantage to 13 points, up 23-10.

By the end of the half, the Red Storm clawed their way back within single digits, but the Hoyas were firmly in charge, up 25-16.

However, St. John’s emerged from the halftime break with a newfound fire behind forward Jillian Archer, who transferred from Georgetown in 2022. She finished the game with 16 points and 3 rebounds.

An Archer layup with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter cut the Hoyas’ edge to 3, but smooth jumpers from Ransom and graduate forward Graceann Bennett nosed Georgetown further in front. At the end of the period, the Hoyas led 35-30.

Although St. John’s came within one possession again after a pair of made free throws by guard Unique Drake, Georgetown put its foot on the pedal in the fourth.

Basket after basket by Bennett and Ransom gave the Hoyas a 42-32 lead, and a dagger 3-pointer by sophomore guard Victoria Rivera with 5:16 remaining in the quarter all but sealed the game, as Georgetown led 47-34.

With just over a minute left in the game, junior forward and Big East Sixth-Woman of the Year Brianna Scott scored a layup, putting the cherry on top of a strong team win.

On the day, Bennett tallied 16 points and 7 rebounds to go along with 1 block. Ransom added 13 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds.

Georgetown’s defensive intensity was high throughout, holding St. John’s to a 36.6% shooting percentage, including 2-14 from beyond the arc. Both of the Red Storm’s poorest offensive outings this season came against the Hoyas.

Georgetown was particularly dominant inside, collecting 11 offensive rebounds to St. John’s 5 and outscoring the Red Storm 32-12 in the paint.

Interim Head Coach Darnell Haney was pleased with the win, noting the team’s defensive presence was key.

“I think one of the biggest things that we harp on every single day is making sure we lock in on our defensive principles and the defensive game plan,” Haney said in a postgame press conference. “I’m happy for us, but it’s tournament time, man, so it’s next day, next play.”

In the team’s first Big East Tournament semifinal appearance since 2019, Georgetown will face off against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (25-4, 15-3 Big East) on Mar. 10 at 5 p.m. In their lone matchup this season, the Bluejays emerged with a 77-72 victory in a scrappy game decided within the final five minutes.

“I just think we prepare to play a good team, right? But Creighton knows — I think Creighton knows that we’re a good team too, so we have to make sure that we’re prepared to go out and perform and go out and do things the Georgetown way,” Haney added. “We’ll be just fine.”