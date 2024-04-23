Latest Print Issue
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

MEN’S LACROSSE | Georgetown Falls Short Against No. 7 Denver

The No. 11 Georgetown men’s lacrosse team fell 10-8 to No. 4 Denver, despite leading after three quarters.
By Vincent Petropoulos, Sports Staff WriterApril 23, 2024
GUHoyas+%7C+Sophomore+midfielder+Patrick+Crogan+and+graduate+midfielder+Alex+Vardaro+celebrate+a+goal+in+Georgetowns+loss+to+Denver.
GUHoyas | Sophomore midfielder Patrick Crogan and graduate midfielder Alex Vardaro celebrate a goal in Georgetown’s loss to Denver.

The No. 11 Georgetown University men’s lacrosse team (8-3, 2-1 Big East) fell 10-8 to the fourth-ranked University of Denver Pioneers (9-2, 3-0 Big East) on April 13 after the Pioneers’ late-game offensive push. 

Denver, which had been ranked No. 1 in the nation earlier this season, snapped Georgetown’s eight-game winning streak with the win. Despite the loss, the Hoyas’ defense continued to show their prowess, emerging as a premier anchor for their national championship hopes. 

Georgetown took no time to open up the scoring as senior attackman TJ Haley found sophomore midfielder Patrick Crogan on Georgetown’s very first offensive possession. Denver then set the tone for the rest of the back-and-forth matchup, responding with a goal of their own 33 seconds later.

After goals by junior midfielder Kade Goldberg and graduate midfielder Alex Vardaro, the Hoyas finally earned some breathing room. However, the lead did not last long, as Denver rallied back to tie the game at 3 with 13:44 remaining in the second quarter. 

On defense, first-year defenseman Ty Banks’ big hit on a Denver attackman at the end of the first quarter prevented a Pioneers goal. Banks was credited with 3 caused turnovers and 3 ground balls for the game.

Georgetown’s next two goals came off similar plays, as sophomore midfielder Jordan Wray and senior midfielder Chase Llewellyn both received passes from behind the net before finishing from the left side of the crease. To close out the half, graduate attackman Graham Bundy Jr. scored a perfectly placed behind-the-back goal to give the Hoyas a 6-4 lead

To start the third quarter, the momentum began to shift. Although Georgetown won the opening faceoff, they committed a costly turnover, allowing a Denver defensemen to score from deep in transition and sparking a huge reaction from the Pioneers’ bench. 

Eager to gain momentum back, senior defensive midfielder Dylan Hess set a solid pick from behind the net, freeing up senior attacker Aidan Carroll for a score. After another Denver goal, Haley added an unassisted goal that also began from behind the net. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Hoyas held an 8-6 lead.

Unfortunately, the final frame of play was a disaster for Georgetown. The Hoyas won a single faceoff, allowing Denver to dominate the possession time. As a result, the Pioneers outshot the Hoyas 12 to 2 in the fourth quarter. 

Denver ultimately took the lead with 4:37 remaining in the game and scored once more at the 1:32 marker. Georgetown also committed 2 crucial turnovers late in the game, adding to their 7 in the fourth quarter alone and contributing to the 10-8 loss. 

Regardless of the defeat, Georgetown’s defense continued to assert itself as a formidable unit. For the ninth-straight game, the team held their opponent to 10 or fewer goals. In addition to Banks’ contributions, senior defenseman Wallace Halpert tallied 1 caused turnover. This moved Halpert into third all-time in program history for the statistic, passing former Hoya defenseman Will Bowen. 

The offense once again showcased its depth, as all eight of Georgetown’s goals came from different scorers. Haley added a goal and 2 assists, moving him into the top ten all-time in program history for points.

Realistically, this particular game may not prove too impactful on the Hoyas’ season. They could have another chance to play Denver during the Big East Championships in early May

Georgetown will look to bounce back against a weaker opponent in St. John’s (4-9, 1-2 Big East) at home on April 20.

