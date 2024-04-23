MEN’S BASKETBALL | Georgetown Commits Shine at the Capital Classic

Georgetown University men’s basketball commits center Thomas Sorber, guard Kayvaun Mulready and forward Caleb Williams starred in the 51st annual Capital Classic All-Star Game April 13, which features the best high school basketball talent in Washington, D.C., and the United States at large.

Between Sorber’s ferocious defense in the paint, Mulready’s strong passing in transition and Williams’ smooth shooting, the Hoya faithful have a lot to look forward to next season.

And after the match, the three stayed on the hardwood laughing, conversing as new friends — and the faces of the future for Georgetown hoops.

Sorber said this was the first time he met Mulready. He said he found an instant connection with both Mulready and D.C. native Williams.

“We were roommates the whole time and we just like, we just had a vibe,” Sorber said in a postgame press conference. “And Caleb, you know, he made feel, he made me feel like at home honestly.”

Despite enduring a tough 2023-24 season that saw only two conference wins, Hoyas Head Coach Ed Cooley is bringing the country’s No. 16 recruiting class to the Hilltop next season.

Cooley said that the team is looking forward to incorporating the three commits into the fold.

“We’re looking forward to all three of them,” Cooley told The Hoya. “Those three really epitomize what we want to bring to the Hilltop: their versatility, their toughness, their overall basketball feel. They want to come to Georgetown.”

After two days of practices under high-level coaches, including former National Basketball Association (NBA) all-rookie first teamer Dennis Scott, the players convened at D.C.’s Entertainment and Sports Arena for the exhibition game. The athletes were split between the Capital All-Stars, representing local D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV)-area talent, and the U.S. All-Stars, representing the rest of the country.

Williams, out of D.C.’s Sidwell Friends School, was a starter for the Capital All-Stars. He was simply unstoppable to start the game, posting 7 points within the first 2:20. Comfortable as a ball handler, Williams primarily relied on his ability to stretch the floor and his strong 3-point shooting.

Yet Williams’ direct defensive assignment, Sorber, a starter, helped the U.S. All-Stars keep pace with their rivals. Playing high school ball at Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia, Pa., Sorber was at his best when combining his physicality and athleticism in the paint.

In addition to finishing multiple tough layups and dunks, Sorber also exploited the defensive attention around him by dishing out two excellent bounce passes for easy layup assists. On defense, Sorber displayed ample aggressiveness, blocking several shots and crashing the boards.

Mulready, on the U.S. team out of Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass., stood out as a vocal defensive leader, directing traffic, hustling for loose balls and leading the squad in assists. Although too ambitious at times on passing, Mulready demonstrated strong court vision and a quick trigger, traits that will allow him to be impactful on the offensive end at the collegiate level.

The game was tight throughout the first half, with the U.S. team taking a 64-59 lead into the midgame break. All three Georgetown commits excelled in the fast-paced half.

However, in the third, the D.C. team struck quickly and often, getting out to a 95-82 lead by the end of the period.

Sorber set the tone in the fourth quarter with several offensive rebounds and hustle plays. He would dominate the period, playing all 10 minutes and sparking a 12-0 run as the defensive anchor, as the U.S. team pulled within 4 points, down 98-94.

Sorber said he raises his level when the game is on the line, something Georgetown has struggled with in the past.

“When I feel like the game is on the line, I don’t get tired,” Sorber said. “Tired is out of the situation. It’s all mental.”

Behind his physical play, Sorber earned several trips to the free throw line, igniting an 8-0 run over the last three minutes, which culminated in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by teammate and North Carolina State commit Paul McNeil Jr.

For his efforts throughout the game, Sorber won MVP honors, tallying 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go along with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. Williams ended the afternoon with 12 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds on 4-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Mulready added 6 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists to go along with a steal.

Sorber concluded with a message to Georgetown fans.

“Don’t be afraid to come see me,” Sorber said. “I’d love to meet y’all and be ready.”