Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative to Receive $963,000 Through Government Funding

The Georgetown University Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI) is set to receive $963,000 from congressionally directed spending allocated by a set of six government spending bills that President Joe Biden signed March 9.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) added the funding as an earmark, a provision inserted into a spending bill that allocates funding to a specific recipient. Part of the Justice Assistance Grant Program, the funding is dedicated to establishing programs for currently incarcerated individuals.

Norton said she was proud to secure the funding for PJI to help incarcerated and previously incarcerated citizens reintegrate into society and provide them with employment opportunities.

“I am very pleased to get that $963,000 for PJI,” Norton told The Hoya. “The money of course is going to go for higher education opportunities for reentry support that transforms the lives of those affected by our criminal justice system. The grant will be very important and we expect it to do a lot.”

Marc Howard, a professor of government and law and the director of PJI, said the funding will allow the initiative to expand its reentry, prison education and workforce development programs that provide opportunities for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals.

“This substantial allocation marks a tremendous success for PJI, empowering us to broaden and enrich programs providing education, employment, and mentorship for D.C.’s incarcerated and formerly incarcerated citizens and their families,” Howard wrote to The Hoya.

“We are immensely grateful for the support from all those involved in securing this funding, and we are committed to increasing and sustaining our impact on the lives of members of this traditionally underserved and under-resourced community,” Howard added.

Ellie Sims (CAS ’25), a student operations associate at PJI, said the funding also benefits students involved with the institute, providing them with experience in reforming the prison system and improving outcomes for previously imprisoned individuals.

“This allocation of money and appreciation for the work of the initiative is a major win for Georgetown students,” Sims wrote to The Hoya. “Building relationships with justice-impacted Hoyas throughout my time at PJI has made my Georgetown experience so much more fulfilling.”

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) attempted to remove the funding as the Senate debated the bill, arguing the funding was unnecessary because Georgetown has a $3.2 billion dollar endowment.

“I don’t know a whole lot about exactly what this will accomplish,” Lee said on the Senate floor. “It may well have good elements to it. But the point is this: Georgetown University is not only one of the wealthiest universities on planet Earth, it is one of the wealthiest entities of any kind on planet Earth.”

However, Lee was unsuccessful in his attempt, as Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) objected to blocking the funding, which would have required unanimous consent from all senators.

Tyrone Walker, the director of reentry services at PJI, said the funding will help others find success like him. Walker was incarcerated for nearly 25 years before graduating from the PJI Pivot Program, which provides professional development and job training.

“I am grateful for the continued funding that supports individuals like me in gaining valuable skills through its educational and workforce development programs,” Walker wrote to The Hoya. “Prior to my enrollment in the Georgetown Pivot Program, I had spent nearly 25 years incarcerated without any experience of employment in the community. It is through the Pivot Program that I acquired the necessary skills to become employable.”

Sims said the PJI’s work of providing opportunities to formerly incarcerated individuals builds community on campus.

“I’ve been lucky enough to witness the reality that when all students, including those incarcerated and formerly incarcerated, have access to more resources and opportunities, our entire community is enriched as a result,” Sims wrote. “I look forward to seeing how many more lives can be bettered through our programs with this new allocation of funds.”

Walker said the reentry program changed his life for the better, adding that his role in PJI demonstrates that formerly incarcerated individuals can succeed in finding employment and building a new life.

“This program not only transformed my own life but also the lives of others who have similarly benefited from it,” Walker said. “Now, working in a position of leadership to help the same population I emerged from, sends the message that it’s possible and that we are valued.”