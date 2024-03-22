Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

BASEBALL | Coming Off Seven-Game Winning Streak, The Hoyas Are Hungry for More

The Georgetown baseball team dominated the University of Albany, sweeping the three-game series behind strong first-year pitching and veteran hitting.
By Martha Brennan, Special to The HoyaMarch 22, 2024
GUHoyas+%7C+The+Hoyas+swept+a+three-game+series+against+the+University+of+Albany.
GUHoyas | The Hoyas swept a three-game series against the University of Albany.

From outstanding first-year pitching to graduate student offensive and defensive domination, the Hoyas went 3-0 over St. Patrick’s Day weekend to move their since-snapped win streak to 7 games. 

In a three-day tournament against the University of Albany Great Danes (0-14), the Georgetown University baseball team (13-7) picked up 3 wins at Capital One Park on March 15, 16 and 17. Despite 2 blowout wins, 17-3 on Friday and 16-5 on Saturday, the Great Danes gave the Hoyas a run for their money on Sunday. Still, Georgetown emerged victorious by a final score of 7-5. 

On Friday, first-year left-handed pitcher Marcello Mastroianni started on the mound. Although Mastroianni had pitched during the week and his start was expected to be short-lived, he still put up an impressive performance. Pitching 4 innings and striking out 3, he gave up only 5 hits and 2 earned runs. With the showing, Mastroianni improved his win-loss record to 3-0. 

Right-handed pitcher Jack Volo further conveyed the Hoyas’ first-year defensive supremacy. In pitching 2 innings, Volo allowed no hits and picked up 1 strikeout. Between Volo and Mastroianni, first-year pitching covered 6 innings of Friday’s game.

To complement the excellent young pitching, veteran hitters powered the Hoyas’ offense. Graduate outfielder Kavi Caster, graduate infielder Josh Rolling and senior shortstop Michael Eze contributed most of the hitting in the substantial win. 

Caster had 3 hits with 2 home runs and 2 runs scored. More notably, his 4 runs-batted-in (RBI) propelled Georgetown to the 17-3 victory. Rolling added 3 runs scored, 3 walks and 1 RBI. In addition, Eze went 2-2 with 3 runs scored, 1 walk and 1 RBI. 

Saturday was a special day for the Hoyas’ defense, as sophomore right-hander Andrew Citron earned his first collegiate win. Pitching just over 4 innings, Citron allowed only 2 hits and no earned runs. 

Head Coach Edwin Thompson was excited to see Citron’s breakthrough.

That was amazing to see, and I am really proud of him for coming out and giving us what he did,” Thompson told Georgetown Athletics. 

Rolling was again a key component on Saturday, both at the plate and in the field. Going 3-3 with 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs and 1 double, Rolling also pulled his weight on defense, making a notable catch.

Senior outfielder Jake Hyde’s ability to get on base and advance runners was certainly a contributor to the Hoyas’ massive win. Hyde went 2-4 with 3 runs scored, 1 RBI, 1 double and 1 hit-by-pitch. 

On Sunday, in a much closer game, senior left-handed pitcher Everett Catlett threw over 5 innings to earn his third win of the season. Catlett hurled a career-high 9 strikeouts, allowing only 3 hits and no runs. 

Entering the top of the ninth, the Hoyas led 7-2. However, the Great Danes scored 3 runs to narrow the gap to only 2 runs. Nonetheless, Georgetown staved off the comeback to earn the 7-5 win and a series sweep. 

Thompson was especially proud of Georgetown’s fight on Sunday. 

“For us to play the way we did and find a way to win not only today but this weekend was great,” Thompson said. 

Junior catcher Owen Carapellotti went 3-4 with 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored and 1 double. Thompson had high praise for Carapellotti’s performance, noting “Owen Carapellotti swung the bat like we know he can, which was great to see.” 

Capping off last weekend’s solid performance, Rolling said his determined yet relaxed mindset allowed for last weekend’s successes. On Sunday, he went 1-3 with a home run.

Really just focusing on every pitch, every inning, every game,” Rolling told The Hoya. “Not taking any game for granted, trying to win every inning.”

Still, with conference play starting next week, Thompson said the team’s focus is on long-term goals, even though the seven-game winning streak is notable. 

“To win 7 in a row after having only won 6 games total in 2021 just goes to show where our program is today. Being in this place going into next week is good for us, but we have plenty of work to do,” Thompson said. 

On Tuesday, March 19, the Hoyas lost 15-6 to the No. 17 University of Virginia Cavaliers (17-4). The team is looking to bounce back from the loss on Friday, March 22 against Ohio State University (10-8) in Columbus, Ohio.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
@apnews | The new MLB uniforms have drawn criticism from players and fans, especially due to the see-through pants.
BLUMENFELD | MLB Hopes to Put More Balls in Play With New “Performance Wear” Uniforms
Ministry of Sport | Tennis great Rafael Nadal signed as an ambassador for Saudi Arabian tennis.
CAUSING A RACQUET | What to Make of Saudi Arabia’s Impending Takeover of Professional Tennis
GUHoyas | Graduate student Chloe Bendetti picked up wins in doubles and singles in the 6-1 Georgetown victory.
WOMEN'S TENNIS | Victorious in New Jersey, Hoyas Hit the Road Again
GUHoyas | Senior guard and all-tournament honoree Kelsey Ransom dribbles past UConn guard Ashlynn Shade in transition. Ransom averaged 11.5 points, 5 assists and 2 blocks in the tournament.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Despite Championship Loss, Hoyas Proud of How Far They’ve Come
GUHoyas | Graduate forward Graceann Bennett greets the bench as she is subbed out of the game. Bennett led the team with 11 rebounds to go with 8 points and 2 blocks.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Secure Statement Win, Defeating No. 23 Creighton En Route to Big East Tournament Final
Photo by Haan Jun (Ryan) Lee | Sophomore guard Jayden Epps goes for a layup against Big East player of the year guard Devin Carter. Epps 30-piece is the most by a Hoya in a Big East tournament game since Jeff Green (COL 12) in 2007.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Year One of Cooley Era Ends With Big East Tournament Loss to Providence
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *