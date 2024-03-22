BASEBALL | Coming Off Seven-Game Winning Streak, The Hoyas Are Hungry for More

From outstanding first-year pitching to graduate student offensive and defensive domination, the Hoyas went 3-0 over St. Patrick’s Day weekend to move their since-snapped win streak to 7 games.

In a three-day tournament against the University of Albany Great Danes (0-14), the Georgetown University baseball team (13-7) picked up 3 wins at Capital One Park on March 15, 16 and 17. Despite 2 blowout wins, 17-3 on Friday and 16-5 on Saturday, the Great Danes gave the Hoyas a run for their money on Sunday. Still, Georgetown emerged victorious by a final score of 7-5.

On Friday, first-year left-handed pitcher Marcello Mastroianni started on the mound. Although Mastroianni had pitched during the week and his start was expected to be short-lived, he still put up an impressive performance. Pitching 4 innings and striking out 3, he gave up only 5 hits and 2 earned runs. With the showing, Mastroianni improved his win-loss record to 3-0.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Volo further conveyed the Hoyas’ first-year defensive supremacy. In pitching 2 innings, Volo allowed no hits and picked up 1 strikeout. Between Volo and Mastroianni, first-year pitching covered 6 innings of Friday’s game.

To complement the excellent young pitching, veteran hitters powered the Hoyas’ offense. Graduate outfielder Kavi Caster, graduate infielder Josh Rolling and senior shortstop Michael Eze contributed most of the hitting in the substantial win.

Caster had 3 hits with 2 home runs and 2 runs scored. More notably, his 4 runs-batted-in (RBI) propelled Georgetown to the 17-3 victory. Rolling added 3 runs scored, 3 walks and 1 RBI. In addition, Eze went 2-2 with 3 runs scored, 1 walk and 1 RBI.

Saturday was a special day for the Hoyas’ defense, as sophomore right-hander Andrew Citron earned his first collegiate win. Pitching just over 4 innings, Citron allowed only 2 hits and no earned runs.

Head Coach Edwin Thompson was excited to see Citron’s breakthrough.

“That was amazing to see, and I am really proud of him for coming out and giving us what he did,” Thompson told Georgetown Athletics.

Rolling was again a key component on Saturday, both at the plate and in the field. Going 3-3 with 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs and 1 double, Rolling also pulled his weight on defense, making a notable catch.

Senior outfielder Jake Hyde’s ability to get on base and advance runners was certainly a contributor to the Hoyas’ massive win. Hyde went 2-4 with 3 runs scored, 1 RBI, 1 double and 1 hit-by-pitch.

On Sunday, in a much closer game, senior left-handed pitcher Everett Catlett threw over 5 innings to earn his third win of the season. Catlett hurled a career-high 9 strikeouts, allowing only 3 hits and no runs.

Entering the top of the ninth, the Hoyas led 7-2. However, the Great Danes scored 3 runs to narrow the gap to only 2 runs. Nonetheless, Georgetown staved off the comeback to earn the 7-5 win and a series sweep.

Thompson was especially proud of Georgetown’s fight on Sunday.

“For us to play the way we did and find a way to win not only today but this weekend was great,” Thompson said.

Junior catcher Owen Carapellotti went 3-4 with 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored and 1 double. Thompson had high praise for Carapellotti’s performance, noting “Owen Carapellotti swung the bat like we know he can, which was great to see.”

Capping off last weekend’s solid performance, Rolling said his determined yet relaxed mindset allowed for last weekend’s successes. On Sunday, he went 1-3 with a home run.

“Really just focusing on every pitch, every inning, every game,” Rolling told The Hoya. “Not taking any game for granted, trying to win every inning.”

Still, with conference play starting next week, Thompson said the team’s focus is on long-term goals, even though the seven-game winning streak is notable.

“To win 7 in a row after having only won 6 games total in 2021 just goes to show where our program is today. Being in this place going into next week is good for us, but we have plenty of work to do,” Thompson said.

On Tuesday, March 19, the Hoyas lost 15-6 to the No. 17 University of Virginia Cavaliers (17-4). The team is looking to bounce back from the loss on Friday, March 22 against Ohio State University (10-8) in Columbus, Ohio.