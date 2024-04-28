WOMEN’S LACROSSE | Hoyas Earn Fourth Consecutive Win Ahead of Senior Day

With their backs against the wall late into the season, the Georgetown University women’s lacrosse team proved their grit and perseverance in earning their fourth consecutive win on the road against the Monmouth Hawks.

Coming off a strong Big East win last weekend against Marquette University (6-10, 2-3 Big East), the Hoyas (7-9, 4-1 Big East) capitalized on their much-needed momentum, proving their ability to turn around from eight consecutive losses earlier in the season and giving Hoya fans another reason to celebrate April 20.

The Hoyas started strong, netting two back-to-back goals in the opening three minutes of the first quarter behind junior midfielder Maley Starr and senior midfielder Tatum Geist. After the Hawks (6-9, 2-5 CAA) responded with 2 of their own to tie the game at the 11:01 mark, the Hoyas went on a 3-score run to end the first quarter with a 5-2 lead, capped off by a dramatic buzzer-beater goal by junior attacker Emma Gebhardt.

To start the second quarter, the Hoyas scored another set of back-to-back goals in 10 seconds. Just four minutes later, sophomore attacker Gracie Driggs added another point to the scoreboard with her team-best 37th goal of the 2024 season, more than six times her output in 2023.

Just before the end of the half, the Hawks sought to come back with a solid goal — but the Hoyas dug in and left no stone unturned. Graduate defender Maggie O’Brien, in her first goal of the season, gave the Hoyas a 9-4 lead with just 30 seconds left in the second quarter, cementing the Hoyas’ advantage heading into the half.

The Hoyas commanded the third quarter, adding another 3 goals and keeping their opponents at bay with just 1 score. During the third, Geist added one more to the scoreboard, earning her a coveted hat trick. Senior attacker Kylie Hazen joined her teammate, scoring a hat trick of her own with 2 goals in the third and widening Georgetown’s lead to 12-5 going into the final quarter.

After the game, Hazen reflected on her team’s performance in an interview with The Hoya.

“We know how much talent we have…We are having fun playing with each other,” Hazen told The Hoya. “I also think our coaches did a great job of communicating their confidence which helped us stay focused and motivated.”

Georgetown solidified their victory in the fourth quarter, adding 6 goals and allowing just 2 points from Monmouth. The Hoyas were able to walk away with a whopping 18-7 road win.

Starr, who had 2 goals and 1 assist during the match, attributed the end-of-season turnaround to increased comfort with the team game plan.

“We have shifted into only playing zone defense and have worked on a new offense, which have both been very successful,” Starr told The Hoya. “Also, we really had a mindset shift after our losing streak and saw the second half of our season as a new opportunity, which we knew we could be successful in.”

Georgetown put up an offensive clinic, earning 40 shots on goal compared to Monmouth’s 12. Hazen led the team in points with 3 goals and 3 assists, while Geist added a hat-trick of her own on the day. Particularly of note was the Hoyas’ ability to draw free position opportunities, earning 7 opportunities compared to the Hawks’ 2.

Georgetown will host their last home game of the season on April 27 against the University of Connecticut. Starr said that the team will head in with the same mentality as in previous Big East matchups.

“I think the mindset will be a little bit different this weekend though, as we will be playing for our seniors,” Starr told The Hoya. “It is their last time playing on Cooper Field, so we all want to make sure they end their careers with a win.”

The team will honor senior and graduate players Katie Goldsmith, Maria Hudson, Tessa Brooks, Melissa Massimino, Lauren Lisauskas, Tatum Geist, Neely Holt, Ellie Vogel, Kylie Hazen, Emma Driggs, Johanna Kingsfield, Maggie O’Brien and Margaret Lonergan on Saturday in a ceremony before the game.

“This game is emotional and special since it is our last on Cooper. However, we are still preparing like it is another conference game and going in with the same mindset to compete for 60 minutes,” Hazen told The Hoya.

“I think I will miss the camaraderie on this team, playing for something bigger than myself and representing such an amazing lacrosse program the most,” she added.

Starr said the upperclassmen helped facilitate a strong culture for the entire team, which has proved impactful for her personally.

“Their vibrant personalities have really brought a lot of energy and positivity to our team, significantly enhancing my experience here at Georgetown,” Starr told The Hoya.

“They will really be missed both on and off the field,” she added.